These 11 MPs yet to commit as 19 North East MPs pledge support to fans for Premier League transparency

Friday morning brings news that there is now cross party support from 19 north east MPs for Newcastle fans.

The NUFC supporters calling for transparency and answers from the Premier League, regarding the Newcastle United takeover situation.

An update from NUST to members this morning, named the 19 MPs who have so far came out to offer their help and support.

Those 19 North East MPs are named as:

Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)

Kate Osborne (Labour – Jarrow)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle Central)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)

Ian Levy (Conservative – Blyth Valley)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)

Catherine McKinnel (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon)

Richard Holden (Conservative – North West Durham)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)

Mary Kelly (Labour – City of Durham)

Dehena Davison (Conservative – Bishop Auckland)

Mary Glindon (Labour – North Tyneside)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative – Berwick Upon Tweed)

Kevan Jones (Labour – North Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative – Thirsk and Malton)

Guy Opperman (Conservative – Hexham)

Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

As well as the initiative of supplying a one minute easy online template prepared letter for fans to use (see below), the NUST board also wrote themselves to the 30 North East MPs.

Which leaves 11 missing as we speak.

NUST saying in their Friday morning update:

So far, we are not aware of any response from the following North East MPs. Please let us know if you have had a positive response from the following:

Nick Brown (Newcastle East)

Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central)

Peter Gibson (Darlington)

Mike Hill (Hartlepool)

Paul Howell (Sedgefield)

Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough)

Grahame Morris (Easington)

Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South)

Matt Vickers (Stockton South)

Jacob Young (Redcar)

Send a letter to your MP now

As of 9am on Friday morning, there have been over 6,300 letters sent to MPs by Newcastle fans, supporters asked to send one to your MP even if you don’t live in the North East, to get the message out there. All the better if the likes of Boris Johnson and his ministers are also receiving them.

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League, the Trust launched this new initiative on Wednesday morning, providing an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP:

If you haven’t sent a letter to your MP yet, do so now. Especially if you live in the north east and your MP is one of the 11 who still may not have got involved as yet.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Update previously sent to members on Wednesday 5 August 2020, explaining the reasoning:

The Trust has written to every single North East MP asking for a cross-party consensus from all North East MPs to tackle the issue of transparency from the Premier League. Just like supporters their voice is louder together and this is an issue that transcends football.

The region has been deprived of much-needed investment from the proposed buyers of Newcastle United.

We hope MPs will hear the Trusts call and work together on top of some of the excellent work individual MPs have done. So far there has been incredible to pressure the Premier League for transparency work or a positive response to the Trust from

It is crucial that the Premier League are accountable to supporters and the best method we have as citizens is through our elected representatives.

The ball is rolling, we at the Trust urge you to use our online tool (which automatically locates your MP based on the postcode you enter) and send the letter to your MP. As a constituent you can ask your MP to help you get transparency from the PL on the proposed takeover process involving Newcastle United.

To send the letter click here. We need you. The people of the North East need us.

Petition

Separate from the NUST initiative, Newcastle fans set up a petition calling on Boris Johnson to launch an independent investigation into the Premier League’s takeover process.

At 9am on Friday morning that has passed the 89,000 signature mark, go HERE to sign and help it get to 100,000+.

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)


