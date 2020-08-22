News

The table of net Premier League spend on transfers by clubs since 1992/93

A new report compares the net Premier League spend on transfers by clubs from 1992/93 onwards, when Division One became the Premier League.

Kieran Maguire is a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool and also has his own PriceOfFootball Twitter and website, predominantly writing / talking about Premier League club finances.

He has regularly written in the past about Newcastle United and Mike Ashley, as well as of course, the situations at many other clubs.

Kieran is also a Brighton fan and once when writing about football finances, famously declared, ‘I’d be soiling myself’ if Mike Ashley was buying the club he supports.

The Premier League net spend on transfers by clubs since 1992/93 season (£M):

1,343 Man City

1,205 Chelsea

1,076 Man Utd

790 Liverpool

484 Arsenal

422 Everton

255 West Ham

250 Fulham

250 Leicester

241 Aston Villa

234 Sunderland

232 Newcastle United

220 Stoke

203 Tottenham

198 Bournemouth

192 Crystal Palace

182 Watford

151 Southampton

126 Middlesbrough

124 Brighton

120 West Brom

These are the 21 clubs above to have a net Premier League spend of £100m or more.

No surprise to see who the top four are, especially Man City and Chelsea who have seen such massive extra spending by the club owners.

Newcastle United in 12th, behind the likes of Sunderland, Leicester, Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Of course, if this report above was limited only to the past 13 years since Mike Ashley took over at St James Park, Newcastle United wouldn’t even make this list of the clubs with a net spend of £100m or more.

