The table of net Premier League spend on transfers by clubs since 1992/93
A new report compares the net Premier League spend on transfers by clubs from 1992/93 onwards, when Division One became the Premier League.
Kieran Maguire is a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool and also has his own PriceOfFootball Twitter and website, predominantly writing / talking about Premier League club finances.
He has regularly written in the past about Newcastle United and Mike Ashley, as well as of course, the situations at many other clubs.
Kieran is also a Brighton fan and once when writing about football finances, famously declared, ‘I’d be soiling myself’ if Mike Ashley was buying the club he supports.
The Premier League net spend on transfers by clubs since 1992/93 season (£M):
1,343 Man City
1,205 Chelsea
1,076 Man Utd
790 Liverpool
484 Arsenal
422 Everton
255 West Ham
250 Fulham
250 Leicester
241 Aston Villa
234 Sunderland
232 Newcastle United
220 Stoke
203 Tottenham
198 Bournemouth
192 Crystal Palace
182 Watford
151 Southampton
126 Middlesbrough
124 Brighton
120 West Brom
These are the 21 clubs above to have a net Premier League spend of £100m or more.
No surprise to see who the top four are, especially Man City and Chelsea who have seen such massive extra spending by the club owners.
Newcastle United in 12th, behind the likes of Sunderland, Leicester, Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Aston Villa.
Of course, if this report above was limited only to the past 13 years since Mike Ashley took over at St James Park, Newcastle United wouldn’t even make this list of the clubs with a net spend of £100m or more.
