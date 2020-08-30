Opinion

The question nobody asks – Why would any decent player sign for Newcastle United now?

Now I don’t want to make any Newcastle United fans cry.

However, I feel that I have to ask this question.

Why would any decent player be signing for Newcastle United in this 2020 summer transfer window?

It is a question that never seems to be asked when the journalists and newspapers are claiming player after player could be coming to St James Park.

They might question whether Mike Ashley is willing to pay the transfer fee and / or wages but they never pose the question as to why on earth any credible player would be willing to sign up to this NUFC shambles.

No disrespect to Jeff Hendrick but I can understand why he signed, a free agent journeyman midfielder who doesn’t create or score goals (only nine scored and five assists in four PL seasons at Burnley), offered a four year contract that takes him to past 32 years of age.

Who else was going to sign him? Maybe West Brom could have been interested, or some of the better teams in the Championship, but he was hardly going to interest any Premier League club / team looking to progress.

I bring you back to the same point, even though it kills me as a Newcastle fan, why would any ambitious player sign for us this summer? It just doesn’t make any sense.

Why would you shackle yourself to this floating aimlessly football club, the media can’t even use the lazy ‘playing in front of 50,000 passionate Geordies’ because that simply doesn’t exist at the minute. Who knows when fans will be allowed back in and even more so, when will capacity crowds be allowed, and even even more so, when would Newcastle ever fill St James Park again if Mike Ashley is still running the (s.it) show?

No wonder we hear that it is only free transfers and loan signings that will be coming to Newcastle United in this window.

When it comes to permanent deals we have seen the media trying to claim in recent days that players such as Gonzalo Higuain and / or Aaron Ramsey could be coming to SJP. Even if you totally suspend belief and think Mike Ashley could allow market wages to be paid for these kind of players, do you honestly think they would consider joining this sham of a football club as it stands today?

Yes we might indeed get the odd player signing from a lower English division or a random weak league such as the Greek one for that PAOK left-back I can’t be bothered to google, but that is very different from credible first team signings, players to come in who would be automatic first team choices.

Yes we will no doubt see loan signings but if they come it will be for all the wrong reasons.

Any remotely credible loans wouldn’t come here with any intention of staying longer-term, they will be just like Rose and Lazaro last season, who only signed for Newcastle to get fit for the 2020 euros that ended up being postponed by a year anyway. Alternatively, you will get the hopeless loan players such as Bentaleb who are unwanted by their clubs and have nothing to lose by moving to a different club and picking up their wages and underperforming at a different club.

Loan players using NUFC to get fit and / or to attract another club for a permanent move.

Even the old plan of selling Newcastle United to overseas players, by pushing NUFC as a stepping stone to a better Premier League club if they performed at St James Park, could hardly be seen as credible now.

No doubt players in European leagues will look at the situation now and see the likes of Southampton and others as better bets for that cunning plan, rather than what is the case on Tyneside now.

So sadly, if you see any player linked to Newcastle United who you think would be a very good signing, remind yourself.

Why would they come here?

