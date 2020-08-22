News

The Newcastle United summer timetable and new season – Important dates and moments to note

The new season is fast approaching for Newcastle United.

Listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note.

No doubt I have missed one or two, happy for you to put me right.

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Week beginning Monday 24 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices to be announced

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Friendly with Crewe at training camp base near York

Saturday 29 August (3pm) – Friendly v Barnsley at NUFC training ground

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground

Saturday 5 September – Claims from the Potteries that Newcastle will play Stoke in a friendly but no official confirmation yet

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

