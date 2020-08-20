News

The 2020/21 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures now released

The 2020/21 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures are out.

The new Premier League campaign kicking off only seven weeks after the elongated 2019/20 one ended.

Just three weeks now until the Premier League is back in action.

No details of the live TV matches in this announcement.

The Premier League Fixtures as they currently stand, showing away at West Ham on the first game (12 September 2020) and away at Fulham for the final one (23 May 2021).

Newcastle United official announcement of 2020/21 fixtures:

Newcastle United will start and finish the 2020/21 Premier League campaign in the capital – with a trip to West Ham United first up for Steve Bruce’s side.

The Magpies will end the season, meanwhile, against newly-promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage – a repeat of their final-day encounter in 2018/19, when the visitors coasted to a 4-0 victory in the sunshine.

Newcastle haven’t kicked off a campaign with an away game since their return to the Premier League in 2017/18. In fact, not since 2013/14 have they started a top-flight season on the road.

After taking on David Moyes’ Hammers on 12th September, United return to action at St. James’ Park with a game against Brighton & Hove Albion – a side they met as recently as 20th July in the drawn-out 2019/20 campaign.

A trip to another London side, Tottenham Hotspur, comes next for the Magpies, before back-to-back home games against Burnley and Manchester United.

Looking further ahead, Bruce’s side travel to Manchester City on Boxing Day, the start of a tricky-looking festive period in which United take on three of last season’s top five, with reigning champions Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City arriving at St. James’ either side of the New Year.

Leeds United make their first trip to Tyneside for a Premier League fixture since 2003/04 early into 2021 – on Wednesday, 27th January to be precise – having cruised to the Championship title last time out. That could end up being one of five games at St. James’ Park in the space of just 18 days should the Magpies make progress in the FA Cup.

A similarly congested-looking May sees Arsenal, City and Sheffield United visit St. James’ – with a trip to Leicester sandwiched in between – before Bruce’s charges sign off for the season against the Cottagers.

A full list of the Magpies’ fixtures can be found on the graphic above. While the season will begin with matches played behind closed doors, further information on the return of spectators, ticket sales and how supporters can spend their account credit will be issued in due course.’

