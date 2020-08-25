Videos

Superb Andy Carroll goal gives Newcastle United lead in Crewe friendly – Watch here

Andy Carroll was named to lead the line when the Newcastle United team v Crewe was named.

Steve Bruce’s first starting eleven of pre-season as United play their first friendly.

Only two and a half weeks to go and this is the first of three friendlies in a week, with games against Barnsley and Middlesbrough to come.

The starting Newcastle team v Crewe, kick-off at 2pm, was:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Hayden, Barlaser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Carroll

A first half of few chances for Newcastle but Crewe having the odd moment, went up a couple of notches in the final minutes before the break.

The 39th minute seeing a long ball from Jamaal Lascelles finding Andy Carroll, who then chested it, headed it, then flicked it with right foot and on the turn volleyed home with his left without the ball hitting the deck.

Watch it here:

Ahead of the game, Andy Carroll had said that this was the fittest he had been (read below) since his arrival at Newcastle, saying he was benefiting from his first decent pre-season in seven or eight years.

Paul Dummett, struck the bar from distance just before the break and Newcastle went in 1-0 up against Crewe at the break.

For the second half United lined up with an entirely different 11:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lejeune, Manquillo, Saivet, Matty Longstaff, Shelvey, Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Gayle

Very quickly after the restart it became 2-0 to Newcastle, Gayle setting Atsu up for a close range finish.

Then on 49 and 55 minutes, Jonjo Shelvey hit the crossbar twice!

Firstly with a 30 yard strike and the second from 20 yards, both from free-kicks.

As was pointed out earlier today on The Mag, neither Muto or Joelinton have been spotted on the many images released by the club from the training camp this past week and neither have featured today.

On the hour mark, the score remains Newcastle 2 Crewe 0.

Andy Carroll speaking to NUFC TV – 23 August 2020:

“It’s been brilliant [at the pre-season training camp near York], good facilities and it’s nice to just be not too far from home.

“Not the travelling and not the tiredness when you get there, it’s an hour and a half down the road.

“I feel great, we have had three weeks off, kept fit over the summer. Well, over the break, wouldn’t call it much of a summer.

“I have worked hard and kept myself fit, it’s my first pre-season really, and I’m just looking forward to getting started.

“It’s been good, even with the lockdown, it was kind of like a pre-season for myself.

“I worked hard over that to get my fitness up and when I came back, I felt strong .

“So to have another little break and to be in with the lads every day, having a pre-season, it’s massive for me.

“I haven’t had a full one for seven or eight years now, so it’s great that even with the lockdown, getting my fitness up there and then carrying it on until the end of the season and now it’s a good platform.

“I was never really fully fit [last season], I was never fully 100% last season.

“That is because I’m always playing catch up because I never had the pre-season or the works.

“Like I say, the lockdown, this little three weeks off and now the three or four weeks leading into the first game, it’s massive and I’m feeling better every day.

“The bonding’s great and it’s a great pre-season.

“Delighted [to see Matty Longstaff sign], I’ve been in his ear from the beginning to try and get him to sign, he’s a great players, brilliant to see him back with the lads and the deal done.”

