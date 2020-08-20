News

Steve Bruce names four Newcastle United players now injury free and available for new season

Steve Bruce has given an injury update with the new season only three weeks away now.

The Magpies having travelled to Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus near York on Wednesday to start a week of pre-season preparation.

Speaking from the pre-season training base, Steve Bruce gave a positive update on the injury situation, last season having ended less than a month ago with various players not available for selection.

However, Steve Bruce has named four of those players as now back in training ahead of the new season, with Florian Lejeune, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark all training with the squad now.

Indeed, Steve Bruce says that only one player remains unavailable and that is Fabian Schar, the defender still recovering from an operation late last season.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that the most important thing about this training camp is keeping everybody injury free, especially key players such as Lascelles who are back from injury.

Listed below are the 29 Newcastle United players contracted and available for the new season. However, a quick run through the names tells you that whilst there is quantity, there isn’t a great deal of quality once you go beyond the obvious names, meaning it is absolutely vital that the small group of top players stay available.

Thursday morning has also brought claims that Jeff Hendrick has now passed a medical and will shortly be announced as an NUFC player.

Whilst Matty Longstaff is also said to have been persuaded to commit to Newcastle and will allegedly be signing a new deal soon.

Steve Bruce talking to NUFC TV:

“It’s good that everybody is fit, who were the ones carrying injuries, so Lejeune…the only one that is not is Fab[ian] Schar.

“So it is good preparations that all of them are ready.

“So obviously [Ciaran] Clark, [Paul] Dummett, [Jamaal] Lascelles in particular, it is so important for them to stay well.

“We missed Dummy and Ciaran Clark for the best part of five or six months, which was cruel.

“Most important that we stay injury free, that is critical. Especially with the three of four who are joining in with us now.

“Lets get ourselves prepared both mentally and physically for what is a big challenge.”

The 29 Newcastle United players contracted for 2020/21 as things stand:

GOALKEEPERS

Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie

RIGHT-BACKS

Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin

LEFT-BACKS

Dummett, Lazaar

CENTRE-BACKS

Lascelles, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Clark, Watts

WINGERS / ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS

Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Aarons, Atsu

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Saivet, Barlaser

STRIKERS

Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll, Muto

