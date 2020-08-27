News

Steve Bruce names club that Newcastle United will play in final pre-season friendly game

Steve Bruce saw his Newcastle United squad beat Crewe Alexandra 3-0 on Tuesday.

A completely different eleven in the two halves for NUFC seeing a classy finish from Andy Carroll giving United a 1-0 lead at the break.

Then the all changed eleven added two more in the second-half, Atsu and Fernandez with the goals.

Steve Bruce has described it as ‘quite unbelievable’ that the Premier League kicks off in just over two weeks time, the 2019/20 season having ended less than six weeks ago.

To complete the pre-season preparations, the NUFC Head Coach has also confirmed who Newcastle will play in their fourth and almost certainly final pre-season friendly.

Newcastle are playing Barnsley on Saturday and Middlesbrough on Tuesday (as per the timetable below) but as yet the fourth friendly hasn’t been officially announced.

Media down in the Potteries had claimed a game between Newcastle and Stoke was set to happen on Saturday 5 September, a week before the Premier League kicks off, with Steve Bruce now revealing that they are indeed the opposition for the fourth pre-season friendly.

That date of Saturday 5 September is the weekend when first round games in the League Cup are scheduled to take place.

However, due to having players away on international duty on that weekend, Stoke have brought forward their first round tie against Blackpool to this Saturday (29 August), meaning that date (Sat 5 Sept) is now free if the two clubs are planning to play this friendly then.

Steve Bruce talking to the Chronicle:

“Crewe played us at the training camp.

“Barnsley, Boro and Stoke will follow.

“So it is a decent preparation but very quick in terms of turnaround.

“We start in less than three weeks and that’s quite unbelievable but there you go that is what we are up against.”

Listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Week beginning Monday 24 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices to be announced

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Newcastle win 3-0 in friendly against Crewe at training camp base near York

Wednesday 26 August – The club refuse to comment on the absence so far of Joelinton and Muto in pre-season.

Saturday 29 August (3pm) – Friendly v Barnsley at NUFC training ground

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground

Saturday 5 September – Claims from the Potteries that Newcastle will play Stoke in a friendly on this date but no official confirmation yet, Steve Bruce has though confirmed that a game against the team now managed by former NUFC striker Michael O’Neill, will take place.

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

