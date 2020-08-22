News

Steve Bruce informs fans of the plan after Newcastle United takeover hopes collapse

Steve Bruce has been talking about the apparent end of chances of an imminent Newcastle United takeover in the foreseeable future, as well as the transfer market plans for this current window.

The NUFC Head Coach declaring: ‘There is nothing worse than uncertainty at any club.’

Hmmm, well after 13 years of Mike Ashley rule at St James Park, I would beg to differ.

I would always rather have at least some lingering hope of new ambitious owners, rather than the cold hard certainty of more nonsense under Ashley.

Journalists have persistently reported that Mike Ashley kept Steve Bruce in the dark about what was happening regarding the takeover situation and on the topic of contact with the NUFC owner, Bruce says: ‘I spoke to Mike immediately after the game against Liverpool. Since then, I haven’t had that many real conversations with him. I had one a few days after that. I told him our plans and what we were trying to do. I told him what we would like to do and he was supportive of it.’

Interesting the mention of not many ‘real’ conversations with Mike Ashley, leaves you wondering what the ‘unreal’ ones were about…

As we have always learnt with Mike Ashley, especially when he has a puppet manager / head coach, seeing is believing when it comes to action in the transfer market.

Steve Bruce before the end of last season said that Newcastle had active interest in a number of targets and were intending to bring them in early.

We are now on day 27 of the summer transfer window and not a single player has been signed in that time (free agent and new third keeper, Mark Gillespie, signed a few weeks before the window opened), not a penny spent and only three weeks until the Premier League kicks off.

Jamaal Lascelles talked from the club’s training camp on Thursday about how vital pre-season is for all players (and their clubs), Newcastle are on the fourth day of their pre-season week’s training camp near York and not a single new first team player has been signed in time to take part.

Steve Bruce talks about both ambition in this transfer window and at the same time having to ‘box clever’, we will believe the ambitious signings that are going to improve the first team when we see them.

There had been widespread reports that Mike Ashley was limiting Newcastle mainly / entirely to frees and loans in this window. An exclusive from The Mail through the week then revealed that they had spoken to a number of agents, who all gave feedback that not only had they been told to look for frees and loans by Newcastle United, BUT that when it came to loans NUFC had also indicated they were keen on deals where they wouldn’t have to pay all of the wages.

Very difficult to see how any of that adds up to bringing in the quality Newcastle United desperately need, especially in terms of creativity and goalscoring.

Steve Bruce said on Friday that he expects Jeff Hendrick (in four Premier League seasons, only five assists and nine goals – stats from whoscored – interestingly under strengths they only list ‘blocking the ball’, whilst under weaknesses it says ‘crossing’, ‘passing’, ‘tackling’ and ‘holding on to the ball’) to sign this weekend, this free transfer having taken weeks to complete. A steady squad player perhaps…but not one that will improve the first eleven.

Having ended last season in terrible form, the third worst in the PL over the final twenty games, including only four wins, Newcastle United desperately need extra quality.

Definitely a case of hoping for the best but fearing the worst.

Steve Bruce talking to the Chronicle about how it appears there will be no Newcastle United takeover:

“It looks that way and the club needed it too.

“There is nothing worse than uncertainty at any club.

“It just filters down and no matter how you try to fudge it, it affects everybody.

“Am I going to be safe? Not just for me, everybody at the ground and the stadium.

“It causes unsettlement so we are glad there is a little bit of clarity on it. We can get on with it.

“It is business as usual and we have to box clever over the summer because the financial situation has hit every club including our own.

“We have to be shrewd in whatever we do and try to take the club forward.

“I spoke to Mike immediately after the game against Liverpool.

“He phoned in to thank all of us for our efforts over the season.

“Since then, I haven’t had that many real conversations with him. I had one a few days after that.

“I know people always want a story on that, when I speak to the owner, but it was normal.

“I told him our plans and what we were trying to do.

“I told him what we would like to do and he was supportive of it.

“I can assure the supporters that we would make headway in the transfer window so hopefully we can bring in that quality that will make us better.

“As I have said, things have changed.

“We do have to box clever and be shrewd in what we do.

“That’s not just for Newcastle, with the managers I’ve spoke to, it’s for the lot of us.

“Covid-19 has affected everybody, whether you run a football club or run a grocery store down the road.

“Some of the smaller clubs might even go out of business. They are at a desperate stage.

“We are fortunate that we have enough money to still move forward.”

