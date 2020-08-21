News

Steve Bruce confirms virus hit budget and signings of Jeff Hendrick and Matty Longstaff are imminent

Steve Bruce has told Sky Sports on Friday that Mike Ashley has cut the amount of money available to be spent on players because of the virus.

The NUFC Head Coach telling Keith Downie, who covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports, that he will have to now ‘box clever’ in the transfer market.

Though Steve Bruce has yet again repeated the line he has so often used about putting pressure on Mike Ashley to back him in the transfer record: ‘I’m knocking down the door every day in an attempt to improve the squad.’

Maybe it would be a better idea to be ‘knocking down the door’ and telling Ashley that if the multi-billionaire refuses to allow a proper budget to protect his asset, relegation is more than likely.

Steve Bruce states that the Jeff Hendrick (five assists and nine goals in four Premier League seasons at Burnley) deal is at last ‘practically done, he’ll provide valuable experience in midfield’, quite bizarre that they couldn’t even get this free transfer done in time for him to be at the pre-season training camp this week, considering the media have told us the signing was imminent for weeks.

Same with Matty Longstaff, if Newcastle United / Steve Bruce wanted to keep him, then that should have been sorted long before this training camp. Instead Steve Bruce tells Sky Sport he is expecting the new contract to be signed this weekend and adds: ‘He had his head turned and it affected him. But he’s a Geordie and I always knew deep down he wanted to stay. I’m delighted.’

Sky Sports report that today’s transfer news, especially Jeff Hendrick set to sign, means that Nabil Bentaleb won’t now be pursued. Which is certainly good news!

No doubt in Mike Ashley’s eyes this means that Newcastle United will have five ‘new’ signings by the end of the weekend, Jeff Hendrick and Mark Gillespie being two free transfer signings, whilst new deals for set to be out of contract this summer Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo, as well as Matty Longstaff, make up the five.

Keith Downie also reporting:

In a direct message to NUFC fans concerned about potential lack of signings:

“Make no mistake, there will be 2, 3 or 4 new faces through the door before we start back.

We need to replace the 3 loan players, we’ve brought in Hendrick – and we have one or two things bubbling away.”

What a time to be alive as a Newcastle United fan!

