Steve Bruce confirms fourth Newcastle United friendly match before new season kicks off

Steve Bruce watched on as his Newcastle United squad beat Crewe Alexandra 3-0 on Tuesday.

I say squad, as the NUFC Head Coach used every available outfield player in the friendly.

A completely different eleven in the two halves.

The only problem coming when Dwight Gayle limped off with a worrying injury and with Andy Carroll not risked after playing the first 45 minutes, Steve Bruce was forced to put midfielder Dan Barlaser back on, as he had no other strikers available. Joelinton and Muto have been conspicuous by their absence throughout the entire training camp week and during yesterday’s friendly, neither Bruce nor anybody else at the club giving any explanation for their absence with only two and a half weeks to go until the new season.

Steve Bruce was though happy to talk about the game and why he had used 22 different players in this opening friendly.

The NUFC Head Coach also confirmed that there are a further three friendlies to come.

Newcastle are playing Barnsley on Saturday and Middlesbrough next Tuesday (as per the timetable below) but as yet the fourth friendly hasn’t been announced. Media down in the Potteries have claimed a game between Newcastle and Stoke is set to happen on Saturday 5 September, a week before the Premier League kicks off, so more likely than not it looks like this will be the other game Steve Bruce is referring to.

Steve Bruce talking to NUFC TV after 3-0 win over Crewe and playing 22 players over the course of the match:

“I just wanted to make sure that all of them [Newcastle players] have got some sort of football under their belts because it is strange this year.

“We have got three games next week and leading up to the first game of the season, but this first one, very very pleased.”

Listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Week beginning Monday 24 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices to be announced

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Newcastle win 3-0 in friendly against Crewe at training camp base near York

Saturday 29 August (3pm) – Friendly v Barnsley at NUFC training ground

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground

Saturday 5 September – Claims from the Potteries that Newcastle will play Stoke in a friendly but no official confirmation yet

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

