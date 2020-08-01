Opinion

Something is stopping Richard Masters from telling all, what is it?

I’ve been a supporter of Newcastle United since my first experience of the old popular end on my dad’s shoulders, watching Jackie Milburn’s Testimonial back in 1967.

That was the start of the rollercoaster ride that you have to sign up to if you want to be recognised as a ‘Toon fan’.

Like my father, I take all the responsibility and blame and apologise frequently to my two sons for introducing them to the famous black and white world of Newcastle United.

The takeover, or this living hell that we are having to deal with at the moment, is just about the hardest thing I have ever been through as a Newcastle fan.

1974 – Wembley v Liverpool

Yep, I stood behind that goal at full time when that famous photo of Emlyn Hughes was taken of him coming to the black and white end and lofted up the cup to the toon army, while we were singing the Blaydon Races as loud as I’ve ever heard it, but make no mistake about it , that hurt.

1976 – Wembley v Man City

Practically standing in the same spot.

To see Alan Gowling score at Wembley in a cup final is one of my best memories following the lads .

Sadly, it was the same end that a Walker lad (like myself) scored probably one of the luckiest goals ever seen at Wembley. I was right in line with him when he hit it and I still say to this day that ball could easily have ended up in Highbury. How it went in the net…it is the worst memory I have as a toon fan, it still bugs me to this day and I still can’t bring myself to say his name…I saw him standing next to Grey’s monument not long ago, I really really thought about it but I thought “ Stu let bygones be bygones “

These bad memories of cup finals hurt, but there was always next season, which is why I’m asking you a favour.

Newcastle have always lived on the edge season after season, however, now is the time we must all think.

This takeover could have went two ways.

Either we were going to end up the richest club in the world, or it was going to destroy us big time.

We normally come back from disasters – not this time. This was going to define our future for years to come and it’s been ruined by a corrupt organisation who were always going to make this difficult for us. I don’t tend to agree or disagree with political opinions when it comes to football, I won’t start now, I’ll be totally honest, I don’t give a monkeys where the money comes from if it means seeing Newcastle lift a major trophy.

The way this has been taken from us is sickening. We were all thinking about the future, show me one fan who is thinking about the future now.

Writing to Richard Masters will get us nowhere, in four months not one word from him, why will he take notice now ?

When the Saudis called it a day it shocked the world , it shocked the fans, but above all it shocked Masters, he never saw that one coming.

From Masters’ point of view, he was in control, giving the Saudis the runaround, not giving them any indication of what was to come next by way of questions, questions they had already answered. What Masters did not learn from his uni days is that you don’t treat these people like that, there will only be one winner.

I knew when I heard the news there was something not right. The timing was all wrong to quit – unless it was a well rehearsed tactic to bring Masters in front of the cameras to explain why the deal fell through. Notice there is still no press conference, not a word, why? He doesn’t know what to say. He knows the world will be dissecting every word he says, he will slip up sometime, hence the reason he is lying low.

Liverpool and Spurs? What’s going on there then?

No one has mentioned bribes and I’m not going to go down that route.

Something is stopping Richard Masters from telling all, what is it?

Newcastle fans must insist on a press conference because that is what the Saudis want. They are now in charge of the situation but to get in this position they had to pull out, take the power from Masters and take charge of this saga .

I believe they want the club as much as we want them, if this fails I cannot see us coming back from this.

If we are successful we are looking at years and years of trophies.

We have to expose Richard Masters, that is our number one priority. The team come later .

We need to force Masters to talk. Let everyone hear what he has to say. Can you help push it?

We need all the help we can get for the future of NUFC.

