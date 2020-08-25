Opinion

So has Philippe Coutinho done enough to get his move to Newcastle United?

So the big question is, will Philippe Coutinho be playing for Newcastle United in the 2020/21 season?

The playmaker having a tricky time after joining Barcelona for well over £100m in 2018.

Meaning he moved to Germany and spent a year on loan at Bayern Munich this past (2019/20) season.

Back in June, these were the headlines Newcastle United fans were seeing.

Talksport:

‘Newcastle have ‘already started negotiations’ with Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.’

Shields Gazette:

‘Barcelona ‘offer wages deal’ to Newcastle United over Philippe Coutinho.’

The Express:

‘Newcastle start Philippe Coutinho negotiations as Barcelona ace’s camp open to transfer.’

Teamtalk:

‘Coutinho camp ’tilting’ towards Newcastle.’

The Mail:

‘Newcastle ‘have already started talks’ to sign Philippe Coutinho and end his Barcelona nightmare.’

It’s a difficult one really.

Especially with the exciting free transfer signing of Jeff Hendrick (9 goals and 5 assists in four Premier League seasons at Burnley) to go with the free transfer signing of new third choice keeper Mark Gillespie.

You can’t be too greedy can you?

Mike Ashley has really pulled all the stops out this summer and the deluded Newcastle fans surely can’t expect much more in this transfer window.

Such an exciting 2020/21 season lies ahead and you have to wonder exactly where Philippe Coutinho could force his way into a Newcastle team, packed with so much creativity and goals.

Seriously though, this is like a dream, or rather, a massive nightmare.

Two months ago the newspapers actually claiming Newcastle were already in talks to sign Philippe Coutinho. We knew it was the usual lies and nonsense headlines BUT if the takeover happened, then Coutinho could / would have been a credible target.

Now what are we left with?

Having plenty of time due to being furloughed this summer, I watched plenty football.

I saw Philippe Coutinho come back from injury late on and he played in Bayern Munich’s final Bundesliga game as they beat Wolfsburg 4-0 and lifted the title. Then in early July he featured once again as they beat Bayer Leverkusen to make it a league and cup double in Germany for his loan team.

The final stages of the Champions League and Philippe Coutinho used as an impact sub throughout. Bayern stuffing Chelsea 4-1, hammering Barcelona 8-2 with Coutinho coming on for the final 15 minutes and scoring two and getting an assist against his own club!

The playmaker then played a part in the 3-0 win over Lyon in the semis before coming onto the pitch on Sunday against PSG with the Germans 1-0 up. Philippe Coutinho was excellent and showed some great touches and composure as Bayern saw the win out, crowned champions of Europe as well.

It has been called a disappointing season for Philippe Coutinho but he has a Champions League winners medal, plus league and cup winners medals. Whilst on a personal level he was directly involved in 20 goals (scoring 11 and 9 assists) from 20 starts (and 14 sub appearances) in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Watching the match on Sunday and indeed pretty much any of Bayern’s other games this summer, it is like watching a totally different sport to what we watched last season at Newcastle under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley.

I find myself laughing manically at the idea of somehow Philippe Coutinho still arriving this summer at St James Park and what he would make of this absolute mess of a club.

Lets drink (a lot – because we’ll need it!) to the new season with Newcastle United and another 13 years of lies and no ambition under Mike Ashley and patsy managers / head coaches.

