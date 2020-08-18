News

Sky Sports name the 4 people at Premier League who made key decision on Newcastle United takeover

Interesting latest on the Newcastle United takeover saga from Sky Sports.

Tuesday night seeing the broadcaster reporting that: ‘Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and the [Saudi PIF financed] consortium could launch legal action at the High Court in London.’

Sky Sports talking about the ‘aborted’ Newcastle United takeover potentially going before a high court judge, if one or more parties begin legal proceedings.

In their report, Sky Sports have named the four people at the Premier League who came together to make the key decision which eventually led to the collapse of the NUFC takeover.

Sky Sports reporting:

‘The Premier League board – chair Gary Hoffman, outgoing interim chair Claudia Arney, Masters and Kevin Beeston – met in June and “made a clear determination as to which entities it believes would have control over the club” if the takeover had been successful.

Masters says the Premier League asked for “additional information, which would have been used to consider” any potential disqualification, but the consortium disagreed with their assessment and withdrew their bid.’

The Saudi PIF financed takeover was halted on 30 July 2020 after the consortium had knocked back the Premier League’s offer of going to independent arbitration.

Sky Sports stating that: ‘the consortium was only offered arbitration on the single point regarding the question of how much influence the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would have on the day-to-day running of the football club. But it is understood the Premier League was less concerned by the day-to-day running and sought clarification over the ultimate controllers of the club; the decision-makers that set the budget and the appointment of senior officials, including directors.’

The broadcaster reporting ‘a source close to the consortium’ telling Sky Sports News that the group provided written assurances from the highest possible government department, notably the Saudi Royal Court, that the Kingdom would have no influence over the running of Newcastle United.

Interesting to see Sky Sports then state that:

‘As the Premier League has acknowledged the need for a resolution to the dispute, there is nothing to prevent the consortium, and Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, from launching legal action at the High Court in London, if the matter is not taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.’

I’m not going to be getting my hopes up of any chance of Newcastle United not starting the 2020/21 season with Mike Ashley still in control.

However, interesting to see Sky Sports indicating that there may still be another twist or two in this Newcastle United saga.

