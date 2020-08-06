News

Simon Jordan is voice of reason for Newcastle fans on Premier League shambles – Things you never thought you’d say

Simon Jordan is full of surprises.

Having been an irritant for so long, persistently backing Mike Ashley and winding up Newcastle fans.

The pundit has in recent times become a bit of a voice of reason, amongst so much nonsense spoken by other media pundits and football people.

To be fair, issues surrounding ownership of a football club should be a specialist subject for him.

Simon Jordan went through a very problem-ridden decade as owner of Crystal Palace from 2000 to 2010, ending in ultimate disaster.

Amongst all of that, he will have gone through the processes of being approved as a football club owner, firstly when taking over as owner of Crystal Palace as a second tier club in 2000, then also some kind of Premier League approval / checks when Palace were promoted in 2004.

So ultimately, fair to say that Simon Jordan might have a bit more idea on the issues surrounding approval as an owner of a football club, than clowns such as Danny Mills.

Jordan says that he isn’t convinced the Newcastle United takeover is definitely at an end with regards to the Saudi PIF financed bid.

With a total lack of transparency from the Premier League as to why they failed to come to any decision in 17 weeks of their supposed process, Simon Jordan declares: ‘I have to say, I don’t understand how a deal breaks down, when the buyer and seller are in accord…’

He even has sympathy, to an extent, for ourselves: ‘Newcastle fans are up in arms and rightly so, to some extent…but the challenge I have, is if the English Premier League are reaching or exceeding their reach and remit.’

With Newcastle fans, MPs, the Chief Executive of Newcastle City Council, Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers, Mike Ashley and yes, even Simon Jordan, asking questions about exactly why they failed (refused?) to reach a decision.

The Premier League surely have no other option but to now come clean and state exactly what they did during those 17 weeks when they were supposed to be coming to a decision.

Simon Jordan asked on Talksport whether he thinks the Newcastle United takeover is now over for sure:

“I don’t think so.

“It’s interesting that Mike [Ashley] immediately put a statement out because what is being briefed to the press now and is coming out, is that Mike tried to change the deal, he tried to ramp it up a little bit more, get more money out of them [Saudi PIF financed bid].

“This has not been said before now.

“I look at this now and there is a whole raft of information coming out.

“Newcastle fans are up in arms and rightly so, to some extent…but the challenge I have, is if the English Premier League are reaching or exceeding their reach and remit.

“We have three things on the table:

“Which is the [Saudi] regime and their outlook and their humanity and the way that they behave towards human rights.

“We have got the piracy issue.

“Then we have got nation state control.

“Now the piracy issue is a real live issue.

“The human rights issue, well, this country deals with Saudi Arabia, so I’m not suggesting it is right or wrong, but we can’t then hold the higher ground by saying football clubs can’t be bought by them.

“So we now get into the territory of how and why this deal has been stopped.

“I have to say, I don’t understand how a deal breaks down, when the buyer and seller are in accord and the Premier League seem, seem, in the opinion of the Newcastle fans, are acting out of a sense of blocking this deal because they don’t want it, acting out of a sense of maintaining the status quo, because they don’t want Newcastle to have the opportunity other clubs have had.

“We must also remember that I do believe, if Sheikh Mansour tried to buy Man City now, or the Glazers tried to buy Manchester United the way they bought Manchester United in 2006, now there would be more resistance from the Premier League because lessons have been learnt. I don’t know if they could block them but there would be more scrutiny.”

