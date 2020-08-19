News

Shocking insight given into Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United summer transfer window intentions – Report

Many fans had expressed their concerns about the Newcastle United summer transfer window.

No successful conclusion to the NUFC takeover (as yet…), meaning Mike Ashley is still in control.

Then despite Steve Bruce putting out Ashley propaganda before last season ended, claiming the club had targets they intended to bring in early, we are now on day 24 of the transfer window without a penny spent since it opened.

Now on Wednesday afternoon those fears appear to have been realised, even worse than possibly imagined, if a new report via proves to be correct.

Newcastle fans had feared that Mike Ashley would only allow a combination of loans, free transfers and possibly the odd budget buy. This in contrast to certain media happy to put out the NUFC owner’s propaganda saying he had intended to make between £60m and £70m available, but that with the virus impact, that had been halved to Ashley making between £30m and £35m available.

However, today The Mail have painted a very bleak picture. They say they have spoken to various agents and the feedback they have given is that not only are Newcastle concentrating on free transfers and loans BUT that the loan deals Mike Ashley is looking at, is with the hope that Newcastle would only have to pay part of the player wages.

The Mail add that other sources have told then that Steve Bruce’s ‘wishlist’ may not be quite what Mike Ashley and his people are intending.

Cynical / sceptical Newcastle fans would say why would anybody think Bruce’s opinion would count for anything, with him so desperate to take the job when plucked from the Championship, he accepted a title of Head Coach and no power / authority apart from training and picking the team.

Newcastle United are desperate for a credible goalscoring striker after Mike Ashley forced out Rafa Benitez and Salomon Rondon, plus happily took £30m for Ayoze Perez, to enable him to bring in £40m+ Joelinton (two PL goals last season) and PR signing permacrock Andy Carroll, who hasn’t scored a Premier League goal for over 28 months now.

Names such as Callum Wilson and Josh King had been claimed to be active targets for this Newcastle United summer transfer window BUT with price tags likes of between £20m and £30m and other clubs after them, NUFC potentially prepared to try and get them on loans and pay only part of the wages would see them ridiculed.

Such is the extent of saving every penny under Mike Ashley, The Mail have also revealed that some of the Newcastle United scouting team are still on furlough.

Difficult to see any of this ending well, as many other Premier League clubs expected to be nearer the bottom than top, have already been signing credible players and reports of more to come for Newcastle’s likely competitors to avoid relegation.

It was 1997/98 when Newcastle last scored less PL goals than they got in 2019/20 and desperate for creativity and goals to be added, it is difficult / impossible to see that happening via free transfers and subsidised loans.

Newcastle United started a pre-season training camp near York on Wednesday and amongst the players who have travelled are reported to be Henri Saivet, Dan Barlaser and Jacob Murphy.

Meanwhile, it is over five months since Mike Ashley insisted on taking advanced full season ticket payments from many fans by direct debit, despite nobody knowing back then when fans would be allowed back into stadiums, which is still the case. That though hasn’t stopped Ashley taking advanced monthly payments by direct debit from thousands of other season ticket holders right through the virus crisis and still doing so now.

You couldn’t make it up, ruthlessly taking money from so many fans so far in advance for games that they are likely not to be able to see, at least for much of the 2020/21 season, then even if they get inside St James Park, it will be to see free signings and budget loan deals as the main additions if these reports / fears prove correct.

Having ended last season with only four wins from the last twenty PL matches and the eighteenth worst form over the final eight months of last season, cheap loans and freebies are not what fans were hoping for…

