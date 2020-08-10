News

Salomon Rondon wins Monday’s battle of ex-Newcastle strikers but Rafa Benitez and Dalian struggling

As Newcastle United and the Premier League belatedly ended their season, Rafa Benitez and Salomon Rondon were kicking off their new Chinese Super League campaign.

Sunday 26 July 2020 seeing the first game for Dalian Pro since the 2019 season ended on 1 December 2019.

An eight month gap with no football after the Chinese Super League was the first one to be impacted, the scheduled February kick off of the 2020 season delayed indefinitely.

The five month delay has led to a change of format in China, with the Chinese Football Association announcing on 1 July 2020 that the 16 teams would be split into two groups in two locations, one group playing matches in Dalian and the other in Suzhou.

Monday has seen Salomon Rondon and his Dalian teammates in action, up against another ex-Newcastle striker in 35 year old Obafemi Martins who has rejoined Shanghai Shenhua.

Shanghai Shenhua twice took the lead on seven and seventy three minutes, only for Salomon Rondon to win the battle of the former NUFC forwards.

Whilst Obafemi Martins was subbed on 58 minutes without a goal, Salomon Rondon scored on sixty six minutes and then in the ninety third minute during added time.

Rondon has been on fire with now four goals in the opening four games of the season.

An excellent finish by Salomon Rondon can be seen below at 3.59, then 7.01 is the second equaliser – a penalty. Rondon also won that penalty, you can see that at 7.36.

However, the same can’t be said of Rafa Benitez’ side overall.

Dalian Pro are still without a win and are joint second bottom of their eight club group, with no wins and only two points from a possible twelve.

