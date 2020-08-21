News

Ronan Keating declares ‘Love It’ after Newcastle United player covers his hit song

Ronan Keating has reacted after hearing the latest Newcastle United signing covering one of his songs (watch / listen below).

The NUFC squad are spending a week doing pre-season training at their base near York.

So far, Mark Gillespie is the only new face added to the squad from last season.

Gillespie joined Newcastle on a free transfer from Motherwell last month, having previously been with NUFC as a kid before being released.

The now 28 year old played for Carlisle, Walsall and Motherwell but after leaving the Scottish club as a free agent, is now Newcastle’s third choice goalkeeper.

All new signings go through their initiation, expected to stand up and do a song of their choice in front of the rest of the squad.

No nerves for the Geordie keeper though and you can watch Mark Gillespie’s entertaining initiation song below, as performed at Newcastle’s pre-season training camp.

‘Life is a Rollercoaster’ by Ronan Keating was the song of choice and Gillespie explained why he chose that via Twitter: “Song choice has caused controversy but Miggy said he loved Ronan as a kid and never got to see him live” (Sean Longstaff recorded the performance to put out on his Instagram account).

🤣 Song choice has caused controversy but Miggy said he loved Ronan as a kid and never got to see him live 🎤 https://t.co/3uYoUsze02 — Mark Gillespie (@markjgillespie) August 20, 2020

Ronan Keating giving his seal of approval:

Love it. Go Mark !!! https://t.co/k2Zj26T784 — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) August 21, 2020

Only three weeks to go and already on day 26 of the summer transfer window, so when we will see some new Newcastle first team players doing their initiation songs…?

