Opinion

Roll up Newcastle United fans – Just have a glance at what you can look forward to in 2020/21

Newcastle United fans, welcome to the new season.

I was sitting thinking about the state of our club and where we are heading, all kinds of thoughts coming into my head.

Sad to say that I was struggling to think of any positives, maybe you can help me out?

Here are a few thoughts that have been spinning around my head:

The club’s £40m centre-forward who was signed by Mike Ashley scored two Premier League goals in his first season.

Our last line of defence (Martin Dubravka) wins the club’s official 2019/20 player of the season award.

Summing up just how good he was in 2019/20, Dubravka won that award despite Newcastle having the seventh worst defensive record in the Premier League, following two seasons where in each of them NUFC had the seventh best defensive record.

Matty Longstaff who wasn’t even deemed worthy of a decent market level contract was NUFC’s only contender in the Premier League goal of the season, for the goal that beat Man Utd at St James Park.

Jetro Willems, who is no longer under contract at St James Park won the club’s official goal of the season competition.

It is 22 years since Newcastle scored less than the 38 goals they scored in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The only new signing so far for next season is free transfer new third keeper, Mark Gillespie.

The hotly tipped next signing is reported to be free transfer very average midfielder, 28 year old Jeff Hendrick, who has scored only nine goals in four PL seasons and got only five assists.

NUFC ended the season in relegation form, third worst over the final 20 PL games, including only four wins.

Steve Bruce is still NUFC Head Coach, his press conferences as bad as the tactics and style of football under him.

In three and a half weeks the Premier League season kicks off.

This is day 23 of the 2020 summer transfer window and no new signings in that time (new third keeper Mark Gillespie was signed as a free agent a few weeks before the window opened).

(I was going to include no fans allowed into St James Park when the season kicks off BUT I wasn’t sure that was a negative now, the way things are going!)

