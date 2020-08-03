News

Reuben brothers give Monday statement to Sky Sports reacting to Newcastle United takeover failure (for now)

The Reuben brothers have now given their reaction to the breakdown of the Newcastle United takeover.

Late Monday afternoon, an exclusive given to Sky Sports News.

The statement put out by Martin Cruddace on behalf of the Reuben brothers, Cruddace being the CEO of Arena Racing which is part of their business empire.

Newcastle racecourse is part of Arena Racing and the Reuben brothers / Cruddace saying: ‘We had many plans for our ventures and sport in the north east. We were planning on creating one of the premier sporting hubs in the UK. Undertaking development work that is vital for the region and in joint valuable synergies with the football club.’

The Reuben brothers are well established as a significant investor in Newcastle and as well as owning the racecourse, they are currently redeveloping the former Bank of England site on Pilgrim Street as well as The Helix and Stephenson Quarter.

Between them, the developments pledge to bring around 10,000 jobs and more than £600 million in investment.

The Reuben brothers are desperately hoping that the NUFC takeover will find a way to still go ahead: ‘We continue to hope that those exciting plans are not in vain…the Reuben Brothers remain totally supportive of the deal, should there be a way forward.”

Martin Cruddace, CEO of Arena Racing Company which includes Newcastle racecourse, makes exclusive statement to Sky Sports News regarding the Reuben brothers and the attempted takeover of Newcastle United:

“As owners of Gosforth Park and Newcastle racecourse Arena Racing Company, very disappointed that the bid to take over Newcastle football club has been withdrawn.

“Given our shareholders, the Reuben brothers, were to be an integral part of the deal.

“We had many plans for our ventures and sport in the north east.

“We were planning on creating one of the premier sporting hubs in the UK.

“Undertaking development work that is vital for the region and in joint valuable synergies with the football club.

“We continue to hope that those exciting plans are not in vain.

“We would welcome any resurrection of talks and progress with the Premier League and are aware the Reuben Brothers remain totally supportive of the deal, should there be a way forward.”

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 An exclusive statement from the Reuben brothers regarding the Newcastle United failed takeover! pic.twitter.com/rGv2wN4Uim — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 3, 2020

It has been quite incredible just how little the Reuben brothers have featured in the coverage of the takeover attempt, considering their longstanding links to the city of Newcastle in terms of business / projects AND the small matter of them being one of the, possibly THE, richest families in the UK.

Just a shame the Reuben brothers can’t be tempted to go it alone and take control of Newcastle United themselves, rather than attempting as a minority stakeholder with the Saudi PIF.

