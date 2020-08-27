Opinion

Projected Steve Bruce pre-match comments for West Ham and then reality of the game

Steve Bruce and his players will travel to face West Ham in two weeks time.

What can we expected.

Well, the NUFC Head Coach when asked this week by the Chronicle about the impending kick-off, gave us a pretty good idea.

Steve Bruce declaring:

“We had an unbelievably difficult start to last season with games against Arsenal and Tottenham plus newly promoted Norwich…we know what the Premier League is and no matter who you play, they all have top players and we know it will be difficult.”

You have to laugh don’t you, the absolute embarrassing things he says. When Steve Bruce was appointed, I was just as much dreading his patter off the pitch. as I was dreading what we were going to see on the pitch.

He is every bit as bad as the likes of Alan Pardew, John Carver and Steve McClaren, patsy managers / head coaches who Mike Ashley has previously enjoyed employing and pulling their strings. Steve Bruce is if anything, even worse with what he comes out with.

He says ‘unbelievably difficult start last season’, Tottenham only won three of their opening 12 PL games last season and Pochettino was then sacked.

As for Arsenal, apart from beating Newcastle on the opening day, they won only another five of their opening 25 PL matches last season.

As for Norwich, apart from beating Newcastle 3-1, they won only four of their other 37 PL games all season and ended up rock bottom.

Looking into my black and white crystal ball, I think I am clearly seeing / hearing what Steve Bruce will say before the West Ham match, then just as confidently, I believe I can see what will transpire in the actual game…

Steve Bruce pre-West Ham:

Speaking to media ahead of the first PL game of the season, Bruce will say that Andy Carroll is flying in training, never been fitter etc etc (unless he gets injured yet again before the first match!).

He will also say how not having any new signings available to play against West Ham is actually a positive! Explaining that because all of the team to play the Hammers know each games so well, it is better for these early games than having to integrate new players.

The NUFC Head Coach will also declare that he will be getting his team playing on the front front as much as possible, just like he / they did last season (according to him).

Of course, Steve Bruce will also thank Mike Ashley for the owner’s great support in the summer transfer window so far AND there could be even more backing /signings to come, before the window closes.

Brucey will also go on at length about how great the West Ham players and manager are, even though they were rubbish last season and lucky not to be relegated.

As he will do in every single press conference and interview between now and the first match, Steve Bruce will also say how difficult the virus situation has made pre-season preparations, even though it is totally irrelevant as it is the same for all 20 clubs.

West Ham v Newcastle:

When the teams line up, Steve Bruce will have the players in what looks a 9-0-1 formation, Andy Carroll needing binoculars to see his teammates.

West Ham will be gifted total control and possession, only a matter of time before the pressure counts, they score and go on to win the game comfortable.

After spending an hour jogging around with barely a touch of the ball, Andy Carroll will be subbed. With almost certainly no credible attacking signings available, Newcastle will end up having Almiron or ASM as a supposed lone striker in the final stages.

After the final whistle:

Steve Bruce will say that was always going to be an ‘unbelievably difficult start’ with West Ham away being first game.

The NUFC Head Coach insisting that if only his team had taken that (single) chance (of the whole game), it could have been so different (ignoring the fact West Ham had over 20 shots and won 3-0).

Brucey revealing that Andy Carroll is feeling a bit sore and they will be assessing the injury when back on Tyneside.

Steve Bruce insisting though that he thought the team played really well despite the scoreline and could take a lot of positives from the performance.

The NUFC Head Coach saying it is a long season ahead and it hasn’t been easy preparing pre-season due to the virus…

