Premier League’s greatest ever striker – Alan Shearer turns 50 and stats prove still way ahead of the rest

Fifty years ago, Alan Shearer was born.

The 13 August 1970, the birth of a legend.

Arguably the greatest ever Newcastle United striker.

However, absolutely no argument on whether he is the greatest of the Premier League era.

With other positions there is always room for debate BUT when it comes to strikers, it is a case of putting your goals on the table.

Alan Shearer is without equal.

Premier League official site – Greatest ever goalscorers:

260 Alan Shearer (Retired)

208 Wayne Rooney (Aged 34 and playing in Championship)

187 Andrew Cole (Retired)

180 Sergio Agüero (Aged 32 and playing in the Premier League)

177 Frank Lampard (Retired)

175 Thierry Henry (Retired)

163 Robbie Fowler (Retired)

162 Jermain Defoe (Aged 37 and playing in Scotland)

150 Michael Owen (Retired)

149 Les Ferdinand (Retired)

146 Teddy Sheringham (Retired)

144 Robin van Persie (Retired)

143 Harry Kane (Aged 27 and playing in the Premier League)

127 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Retired)

126 Robbie Keane (Retired)

125 Nicolas Anelka (Retired)

123 Dwight Yorke (Retired)

120 Steven Gerrard (Retired)

113 Romelu Lukaku (Aged 27 and playing in Serie A)

113 Ian Wright (Retired)

As you can see, the top 20 Premier League goalscorers includes 15 who have already retired.

Wayne Rooney is 52 behind but is aged 34 and playing second tier football.

Jermain Defoe is 98 goals behind but now aged 37 and playing in Scotland.

Lukaku 147 adrift but now in Serie A.

Only two of the top twenty are still playing Premier League football and any kind of remote threat to Alan Shearer.

Even with Man City’s dominance, Aguero is still 80 goals behind the NUFC legend and aged 32 has no chance of getting close.

That leaves us with Harry Kane.

He is now 27 and ‘only’ 137 goals behind. In these later years of his career, the Spurs striker needs to score as many goals he’s already put in the back of the net so far. Kane would need to stay injury free and probably average at least 25 goals a season for the next five years to stand any chance, I can’t see that happening. He is a very decent forward but not in the same class as Alan Shearer, with 35 goals over the course of the last two PL seasons he is falling short.

No shame in that though and maybe he will get up there and march past Wayne Rooney to become number two.

However, there really is only one Alan Shearer.

