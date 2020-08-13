News

Premier League TV Money 2019/20 share out forecasted figures report

The Premier League TV Money split for 2019/20.

How the riches are split amongst the 20 clubs has been forecasted ahead of official confirmation.

The table has been compiled by the excellent Swiss Ramble who specialises on the business of football.

He (Swiss Ramble) references an article by Martyn Ziegler of The Times, which revealed that the estimated £330m rebate on the Premier League TV deals arising from the virus impacted delay in screening matches, will be spread out over future seasons. Saying ‘We can therefore estimate the payouts for the 2019/20 season.’

His report gives this background to the forecasted 2019/20 Premier League TV money figures:

‘Based on the 7% fall in domestic rights and 34% increase in overseas rights, domestic revenue will drop by £110m, but overseas revenue will rise by £295m, resulting in a net increase of £185m a year to be shared among the 20 clubs in the Premier League.’

As you can see below, Newcastle United are forecast to have banked in total £126m from their Premier League TV money. This places them 12th highest in terms of cash, a place higher than their 13th place final PL table position.

The level of money is decided by a number of factors:

COMMERCIAL REVENUE:

£5m – Every club gets an equal share of these centrally organised commercial deals.

DOMESTIC TV:

Equal Share:

£31.8m – Every club gets this figure as their starting point from the domestic TV contracts.

Facility Fee:

£20.6m – This is down to how many times you are shown on TV.

Merit Payment

£14.2m – The higher in the league you finish, the more money you get from this part of the domestic TV contract, roughly £1.8m per place.

OVERSEAS TV:

Base:

£43.2m – Every club gets this figure as their starting point from the overseas TV contracts.

Increase:

£11.3m – This was the big change starting 2018/19. The ‘big six’ forcing through a change, whereby instead of all overseas TV cash being equally shared, instead it depends on where you finish in the Premier League. If this part had been equally distributed, then NUFC would have received almost £4m more.

Premier League TV money club by club share out for this season, the table compiled by the excellent Swiss Ramble who specialises on the business of football:

The £126m forecasted figure for 2019/20 Premier League TV money is £6m higher than the 2018/19 total.

The NUFC accounts for the 2018/19 season show total media revenues of £123,936 but these include some media cash generated separate to the Premier League TV money main deal.

As the forecasted figures once again show, the only advantage Newcastle United usually have is not performance on the pitch but the power of the fans which leads to NUFC being on TV far more times than their displays deserve.

