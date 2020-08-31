Premier League transfers hit half a billion and Newcastle United contribute £0
These are the confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window so far listed below.
This is now the 36th day of the Premier League summer transfer window.
Only 12 days to go until the Premier League season kicks off and for Newcastle fans, with Mike Ashley still in control it has well and truly put the lid on any ambition for the foreseeable future.
This window closes in England at 5pm on Monday 5 October, so after today, 35 more days of fun and games still to go.
So today is the exact midpoint, day 36 of 71.
However, with the way things have gone due to the virus impact, it is even more pressing to get transfers in early if you are to be properly prepared for the 2020/21 season. Especially if 2019/20 showed up clear weaknesses in the team / squad…
Whilst Mike Ashley’s people (especially Steve Bruce) and his compliant media are desperately trying to push out a message that this transfer window will see very little money spent and most relying on cheap free transfers and loans, the truth is proving rather different.
A further flurry of transfers in the last few days has sent the total spending by Premier League clubs in this window to half a billion pounds and that is a conservative estimate.
These recent transfers have included the likes of Eze to Palace and Koch to Leeds, two players that were heavily linked with Newcastle United.
Leeds alone have already spent £65m+ after winning promotion.
Newcastle United? Mike Ashley has allowed precisely £0 to be contributed to that £500m+ that has been spent so far on Premier League transfers.
Midfielder Jeff Hendrick finally signed last Monday, following fellow free transfer Mark Gillespie – the new third choice keeper. Whilst the official PL site has also included Niall Brookwell in the new signings list, the 18 year old midfielder was released by Liverpool but has gone into the development set-up at Newcastle.
Difficult to believe that with just 12 days to go until the Premier League starts, Newcastle haven’t spent a penny, nor added a single creative player or goalscorer. Especially with Dwight Gayle injured and Newcastle United still refusing to comment on why both Joelinton and Muto have taken absolutely no part in any of the pre-season so far.
Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:
Arsenal
Willian (Chelsea) Free
George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free
Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free
Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m
Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed
Brighton
Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free
Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed
Burnley
Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed
Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed
Will Rickard (Swansea) Free
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed
Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed
Chelsea
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m
Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m
Malang Sarr (Nice) £Undisclosed
Thiago Silva (PSG) Free
Crystal Palace
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free
Eberechi Eze (QPR) £19.5m
Everton
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free
Fulham
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m
Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan
Harrison Reed (Southampton) £8m
Leeds
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed
Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m
Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed
Sam Greenwood (Arsenal) £Undisclosed
Rodrigo (Valencia) £26m
Robin Koch (Freiburg) £15m
Liverpool
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m
Manchester City
Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia
Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)
Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m
Scott Carson (Derby) Loan
Manchester United
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Sheffield United
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m
Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m
Tottenham
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
Matt Doherty (Wolves) £15m
West Brom
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m
West Ham United
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m
Wolves
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free
