Premier League transfers hit half a billion and Newcastle United contribute £0

These are the confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window so far listed below.

This is now the 36th day of the Premier League summer transfer window.

Only 12 days to go until the Premier League season kicks off and for Newcastle fans, with Mike Ashley still in control it has well and truly put the lid on any ambition for the foreseeable future.

This window closes in England at 5pm on Monday 5 October, so after today, 35 more days of fun and games still to go.

So today is the exact midpoint, day 36 of 71.

However, with the way things have gone due to the virus impact, it is even more pressing to get transfers in early if you are to be properly prepared for the 2020/21 season. Especially if 2019/20 showed up clear weaknesses in the team / squad…

Whilst Mike Ashley’s people (especially Steve Bruce) and his compliant media are desperately trying to push out a message that this transfer window will see very little money spent and most relying on cheap free transfers and loans, the truth is proving rather different.

A further flurry of transfers in the last few days has sent the total spending by Premier League clubs in this window to half a billion pounds and that is a conservative estimate.

These recent transfers have included the likes of Eze to Palace and Koch to Leeds, two players that were heavily linked with Newcastle United.

Leeds alone have already spent £65m+ after winning promotion.

Newcastle United? Mike Ashley has allowed precisely £0 to be contributed to that £500m+ that has been spent so far on Premier League transfers.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick finally signed last Monday, following fellow free transfer Mark Gillespie – the new third choice keeper. Whilst the official PL site has also included Niall Brookwell in the new signings list, the 18 year old midfielder was released by Liverpool but has gone into the development set-up at Newcastle.

Difficult to believe that with just 12 days to go until the Premier League starts, Newcastle haven’t spent a penny, nor added a single creative player or goalscorer. Especially with Dwight Gayle injured and Newcastle United still refusing to comment on why both Joelinton and Muto have taken absolutely no part in any of the pre-season so far.

Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:

Arsenal

Willian (Chelsea) Free

George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free

Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed

Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)

Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m

Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed

Brighton

Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free

Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed

Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed

Burnley

Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed

Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed

Will Rickard (Swansea) Free

Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed

Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed

Chelsea

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m

Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m

Malang Sarr (Nice) £Undisclosed

Thiago Silva (PSG) Free

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free

Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free

Eberechi Eze (QPR) £19.5m

Everton

Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

Fulham

Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m

Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan

Harrison Reed (Southampton) £8m

Leeds

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m

Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed

Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m

Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed

Sam Greenwood (Arsenal) £Undisclosed

Rodrigo (Valencia) £26m

Robin Koch (Freiburg) £15m

Liverpool

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m

Manchester City

Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia

Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)

Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m

Scott Carson (Derby) Loan

Manchester United

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Newcastle United

Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free

Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free

Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m

Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m

Joe Hart (Burnley) Free

Matt Doherty (Wolves) £15m

West Brom

Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m

West Ham United

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m

Wolves

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

