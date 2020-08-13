News

Premier League official announcement confirms Newcastle United scheduled match dates for 2020/21

In an official announcement on Thursday afternoon, the Premier League have revealed when Newcastle United are scheduled to play their matches throughout the 2020/21 season.

These are obviously before the TV companies move games.

The Premier League have given the matchweek dates today BUT the fixtures, who Newcastle United play, will be announced within the next eight days – Friday 21 August at the latest.

The first midweek Premier League match for Newcastle United isn’t scheduled until mid-December.

Earlier today the League Cup schedule of games was announced, with Newcastle joining in at the second round stage. Games in that round played on the midweek of the 15 and 16 September BUT then if you stay in the competition, the third round is the following weekend (22 and 23 September, then fourth round 29 and 30 September – so four rounds in total (including the first round) to be played in September.

No explanation given but matchweek 18 is split between two midweeks, Wednesday 13 and Wednesday 20 January 2021.

Premier League official announcement:

The Premier League can today reveal the scheduled dates for the 2020/21 season.

The new campaign will start on the weekend of Saturday 12 September, and will end on Sunday 23 May.

The full fixture schedule, detailing all 380 Premier League matches, will be released no later than Friday 21 August.

Initial broadcast selections will follow, along with dates for subsequent fixture amendments throughout the season.

Matchweek dates

Matchweek 1: Saturday 12 September

Matchweek 2: Saturday 19 September

Matchweek 3: Saturday 26 September

Matchweek 4: Saturday 3 October

Matchweek 5: Saturday 17 October

Matchweek 6: Saturday 24 October

Matchweek 7: Saturday 31 October

Matchweek 8: Saturday 7 November

Matchweek 9: Saturday 21 November

Matchweek 10: Saturday 28 November

Matchweek 11: Saturday 5 December

Matchweek 12: Saturday 12 December

Matchweek 13: Wednesday 16 December

Matchweek 14: Saturday 19 December

Matchweek 15: Saturday 26 December

Matchweek 16: Monday 28 December

Matchweek 17: Saturday 2 January

Matchweek 18a: Wednesday 13 January

Matchweek 19: Saturday 16 January

Matchweek 18b: Wednesday 20 January

Matchweek 20: Saturday 23 January

Matchweek 21: Saturday 30 January

Matchweek 22: Wednesday 3 February

Matchweek 23: Saturday 6 February

Matchweek 24: Saturday 13 February

Matchweek 25: Saturday 20 February

Matchweek 26: Saturday 27 February

Matchweek 27: Saturday 6 March

Matchweek 28: Saturday 13 March

Matchweek 29: Saturday 20 March

Matchweek 30: Saturday 3 April

Matchweek 31: Saturday 10 April

Matchweek 32: Saturday 17 April

Matchweek 33: Saturday 24 April

Matchweek 34: Saturday 1 May

Matchweek 35: Saturday 8 May

Matchweek 36: Wednesday 12 May

Matchweek 37: Saturday 15 May

Matchweek 38: Sunday 23 May

