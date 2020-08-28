News

Premier League live TV matches announced for September 2020

An announcement on Premier League live TV matches has been made on Friday.

The period covered is only up until the end of September.

One Newcastle United game has been moved…but not for live TV.

Newcastle v Brighton will now be played at 2pm on Sunday 20 September, instead of the Saturday, but only due to Brighton playing in the League Cup on the Thursday before.

Altogether, 17 Premier League live TV matches announced for September 2020 but not a single one a Newcastle game.

West Ham v Newcastle set to go ahead on Saturday 12 September as scheduled, as well as Newcastle v Spurs on Saturday 26 September.

No mention of whether or not Premier League fans will be able to watch all the other matches by alternative means, such as via access clubs provided by their club, as is the case with EFL clubs.

Unless we hear otherwise, the only way you will be able to see NUFC’s Premier League matches in September, will be via illegal streams.

Premier League official announcement:

Saturday 12 September

12:30 Fulham v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 Liverpool v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday 13 September

14:00 West Brom v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Monday 14 September

20:00 Brighton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 September

12:30 Everton v West Brom (BT Sport)

17:30 Man Utd v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Sunday 20 September

12:00 Southampton v Spurs (BT Sport)

14:00 Arsenal v West Ham (Sky Sports)

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Monday 21 September

20:00 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)

Saturday 26 September

12:30 Brighton v Man Utd (BT Sport)

17:30 West Brom v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Sunday 27 September

12:00 Sheff Utd v Leeds Utd (BT Sport)

14:00 Fulham v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man City v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Monday 28 September

20:00 Liverpool v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

