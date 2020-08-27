News

Premier League live TV games – U-turn as ‘almost certain’ all matches will now be shown

After the restart in June to finish the 2019/20 season, all matches became Premier League live TV games.

All the remaining game of that season shown either on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon Prime.

However, when the Premier League announced the plans for live TV matches this season, they revealed that this was not going to happen / continue for the 2020/21 season.

Instead, whilst there would be an increase and more Premier League live TV games shown than originally agreed in the contract with broadcasters, some matches wouldn’t be able to be seen on live TV, at least not legally.

The number of matches to be shown by the three paying broadcasters (not the BBC) would only rise from 200 to 220 of the total 380 PL matches.

The 220 Premier League live TV games to be shared between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime (This split – 140 shown on Sky Sports, 58 on BT Sport and 22 on Amazon Prime).

Fans of Premier League clubs outraged that whilst supporters are not allowed into stadiums and / or much reduced capacities, they wouldn’t be able to watch their team play live.

Now however, there is a u-turn in progress, with an exclusive from Martyn Ziegler – Chief Sports Reporter at The Times:

He says that the FA have lifted the Saturday 3pm TV blackout for the new season, saying that his information is that with this first step taken, he understands it is ‘almost certain’ that all 2020/21 Premier League games will now be available to be broadcast to British viewers until the return of fans.

The man from The Times reveals that the Premier League clubs are having a meeting today on Thursday) ‘when they are expected to make a decision on televising all the matches.’

Common sense, for once, all round if indeed this does happen.

As otherwise, the Premier League and broadcasters are simply pushing more and more people towards using illegal streams in order to see their team playing live, as they would have no legal way of doing so otherwise.

The list of early season Premier League live TV games are scheduled to be announced by tomorrow (Friday) at the latest.

So hopefully we will then also get details of how fans will be able to watch those games not chosen amongst the matches specifically selected by the broadcasters.

Martyn Ziegler saying that so long as the Premier League agree to make all games available, that will then allow clubs to offer season ticket holders access codes, as well as of course potentially charging other fans to watch the legal streams, as happens with clubs in the EFL. It was announced earlier this week that fans of all EFL clubs will be able to watch every game this season until fans are fully allowed back in.

A bit of a joke that there was any doubt to start with for fans of Premier League clubs.

As The Times point out: ‘The blackout was lifted in April due to the coronavirus crisis forcing matches to be played behind closed doors. It was brought in when English league matches were first televised live in the 1980s aimed at maintaining crowds going to games on Saturday afternoons and participation in grassroots matches.’

However, for those Newcastle fans and supporters of other Premier League clubs, The Times say that this coming season there will be no free to air matches, as was the case with a number of them after the restart in June and July.

