Opinion

Premier League insisted on Newcastle United takeover arbitration so couldn’t be sued or legally challenged

With all the claims and counterclaims from various sides, with regards the Saudi PIF and now the the Premier League standard “holding” response letter (Richard Masters response was wrote by their solicitors and he merely signed it), it was inconclusive in most parts.

This letter was vague at best but it was sent out to release the pressure which was building on the Premier League and him (Richard Masters) for answers.

It is a tactic used in business legal issues all of the time.

Eventually, the people causing the pressure give up and it gives the Premier League a release valve and time delay. This is a tactic often used.

It appears the Masters letter has accomplished this, as the pressure has predominantly stopped.

However, the Premier League solicitors insisted on arbitration – why?

Well, they are in a catch 22 position from all sides – Bein Sports, Saudi PIF and Mike Ashley.

It is noted that none of these players have taken legal action against the Premier League, why?

Well, the PL have not made a decision on the matter, therefore legally have done nothing wrong.

However, they don’t want to make a decision – as soon as they do, it would result in a legal challenge on their decision!

This is why they have pushed for arbitration – if it goes to arbitration then whatever the outcome the Premier League are not responsible for the decision, therefore cannot be sued or face a legal challenge. Likewise, an arbitrator cannot be sued.

A very obvious but clever move from the Premier League on both fronts.

The PL are over a barrel when it comes to Bein Sports.

Think of it like this. Nike pay millions for a team sport strips made by them with a small whoosh on the sleeve or chest, then Adidas want to sponsor the club and have their massive logo on the front of the shirts.

Premier League possibly want the money that the Saudis would bring to the PL as a global player but it is contractually very difficult for them. if Bein Sports was not in the equation then this would have gone through with a few tweaks.

That’s why they aren’t commenting – they don’t want to be sued by all parties.

For what it’s worth, the Premier League have behaved scandalously over the whole debacle.

Hope this helps shed a little light on what is becoming a nightmare situation.

