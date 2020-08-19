Premier League fixtures release date and time confirmed – BBC Sport
We now know when the Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season will be released.
BBC Sport confirming that at 9am on Thursday 20 August.
The match fixture dates for the entire Premier League season had already been announced (see below).
The season some five weeks shorter than usual with games starting on the weekend of Saturday 12 September 2020 and ending on Sunday 23 May 2021.
As one small piece of help, the Premier League have scrapped the winter break they had brought in for the first time last season.
However, with Wolves and the two Manchester clubs having played in Europe into the relatively late stages, they are getting special dispensation to start slightly later.
So if Newcastle are scheduled to play any of those three clubs on the opening weekend, they will almost certainly be postponed.
Meanwhile, fixtures for the lower leagues – Championship, League One and League Two – will be released on Friday 21 August at 9am.
Premier League matchweek dates
Matchweek 1: Saturday 12 September
Matchweek 2: Saturday 19 September
Matchweek 3: Saturday 26 September
Matchweek 4: Saturday 3 October
Matchweek 5: Saturday 17 October
Matchweek 6: Saturday 24 October
Matchweek 7: Saturday 31 October
Matchweek 8: Saturday 7 November
Matchweek 9: Saturday 21 November
Matchweek 10: Saturday 28 November
Matchweek 11: Saturday 5 December
Matchweek 12: Saturday 12 December
Matchweek 13: Wednesday 16 December
Matchweek 14: Saturday 19 December
Matchweek 15: Saturday 26 December
Matchweek 16: Monday 28 December
Matchweek 17: Saturday 2 January
Matchweek 18a: Wednesday 13 January
Matchweek 19: Saturday 16 January
Matchweek 18b: Wednesday 20 January
Matchweek 20: Saturday 23 January
Matchweek 21: Saturday 30 January
Matchweek 22: Wednesday 3 February
Matchweek 23: Saturday 6 February
Matchweek 24: Saturday 13 February
Matchweek 25: Saturday 20 February
Matchweek 26: Saturday 27 February
Matchweek 27: Saturday 6 March
Matchweek 28: Saturday 13 March
Matchweek 29: Saturday 20 March
Matchweek 30: Saturday 3 April
Matchweek 31: Saturday 10 April
Matchweek 32: Saturday 17 April
Matchweek 33: Saturday 24 April
Matchweek 34: Saturday 1 May
Matchweek 35: Saturday 8 May
Matchweek 36: Wednesday 12 May
Matchweek 37: Saturday 15 May
Matchweek 38: Sunday 23 May
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]