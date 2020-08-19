News

Premier League fixtures release date and time confirmed – BBC Sport

We now know when the Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season will be released.

BBC Sport confirming that at 9am on Thursday 20 August.

The match fixture dates for the entire Premier League season had already been announced (see below).

The season some five weeks shorter than usual with games starting on the weekend of Saturday 12 September 2020 and ending on Sunday 23 May 2021.

As one small piece of help, the Premier League have scrapped the winter break they had brought in for the first time last season.

However, with Wolves and the two Manchester clubs having played in Europe into the relatively late stages, they are getting special dispensation to start slightly later.

So if Newcastle are scheduled to play any of those three clubs on the opening weekend, they will almost certainly be postponed.

Meanwhile, fixtures for the lower leagues – Championship, League One and League Two – will be released on Friday 21 August at 9am.

Premier League matchweek dates

Matchweek 1: Saturday 12 September

Matchweek 2: Saturday 19 September

Matchweek 3: Saturday 26 September

Matchweek 4: Saturday 3 October

Matchweek 5: Saturday 17 October

Matchweek 6: Saturday 24 October

Matchweek 7: Saturday 31 October

Matchweek 8: Saturday 7 November

Matchweek 9: Saturday 21 November

Matchweek 10: Saturday 28 November

Matchweek 11: Saturday 5 December

Matchweek 12: Saturday 12 December

Matchweek 13: Wednesday 16 December

Matchweek 14: Saturday 19 December

Matchweek 15: Saturday 26 December

Matchweek 16: Monday 28 December

Matchweek 17: Saturday 2 January

Matchweek 18a: Wednesday 13 January

Matchweek 19: Saturday 16 January

Matchweek 18b: Wednesday 20 January

Matchweek 20: Saturday 23 January

Matchweek 21: Saturday 30 January

Matchweek 22: Wednesday 3 February

Matchweek 23: Saturday 6 February

Matchweek 24: Saturday 13 February

Matchweek 25: Saturday 20 February

Matchweek 26: Saturday 27 February

Matchweek 27: Saturday 6 March

Matchweek 28: Saturday 13 March

Matchweek 29: Saturday 20 March

Matchweek 30: Saturday 3 April

Matchweek 31: Saturday 10 April

Matchweek 32: Saturday 17 April

Matchweek 33: Saturday 24 April

Matchweek 34: Saturday 1 May

Matchweek 35: Saturday 8 May

Matchweek 36: Wednesday 12 May

Matchweek 37: Saturday 15 May

Matchweek 38: Sunday 23 May

