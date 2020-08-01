Opinion

Premier League delayed Newcastle takeover – Would have been aware of the timescales agreed for the deal

It has been clear some time that the Premier League had opted for delaying tactics, rather than making a decision either way.

Doing so in the hope that the buyers would pull out and let them off the hook.

It was only the deposit payment paid by the Saudi PIF that made me hope this wouldn’t happen.

The Premier League would have been aware of the timescales agreed for the deal and had no good reason to decline the application…but no desire to accept it.

Reports suggest that the Premier League even told the consortium that they would never make a decision and encouraged them to pull out.

The new prospective owners clearly didn’t feel wanted and they will no doubt buy another club who will benefit massively.

Whatever happens now, I hope someone will organise a protest against the Premier League seeking explanations on their handling of this attempted Newcastle United takeover.

I will never forget the way we have been treated by this cowardly organisation who are supposed to have clubs’ interests at heart (or maybe just some of them).

I also hope the supporters don’t blame the owner (on this occasion).

There was clearly a willing buyer and a willing seller so the blame for this outcome must lie elsewhere

There was a chance of massive investment and a shot in the arm for the City, club and supporters at a time when it is most needed, so the outcome is very sad.

I will though remain optimistic and encourage everyone to hold their heads high, as this outcome had nothing to do with our proud and famous supporters, who when positive, are the club’s greatest asset.

