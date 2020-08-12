News

Premier League clubs : What each are charging for 2020/21 replica shirts – Mike Ashley at Newcastle!

What are Premier League clubs charging for the new 2020/21 season replica shirts?

Are they looking after the fans in these difficult times?

Giving a more realistic buying price than usual, especially when everybody knows they cost a pittance to make?

Kieran Maguire runs the Price of Football which specialises in football finance issues and he has compiled a league table of what each of the Premier League clubs are charging their loyal fans / customers.

Nobody will be surprised that for the Premier League clubs it is still very much business as usual, ridiculous prices for shirts that cost only a few quid to manufacture, though some clubs / owners are more ridiculous than others…

At the very top you have Tottenham (£69.99), Chelsea (£69.95) and Liverpool (£69.95).

Then Man City (£65.00) just snatch the final Champions League (of high replica shirt prices) ahead of Newcastle United (£64.99)!

Man Utd (£64.99) are also on the same pricing level as NUFC.

So those are the Premier League ‘big six’…when it comes to charging as much as possible for replica shirts.

Obviously though, one of the six stands out a mile, the other five are clubs that are competing year after year at the top, big transfer fees and big wages etc.

Then you have Newcastle United.

Why does Mike Ashley think it ok to charge so much? Newcastle won’t have legions of glory hunters buying the shirts, it will be proper fans who Mike Ashley and Puma cynically know, will be buying it regardless of the price.

If you think it all depends on which kit company you are with, as though leave a club / owner powerless when it comes to dictating shirt price, think again.

There are four Puma clubs.

Regular trophy winners Man City charging £65.00, no trophies in over 50 years Newcastle United charging £64.99, then West Brom £55 and Crystal Palace £50.

It is so rubbish supporting this club under Mike Ashley and as well as putting season ticket prices up in each of the last two seasons – some people paying over 25% more in 2019/20 than 2017/18 (whilst most other Premier League clubs are now freezing prices year on year), why should Newcastle fans pay £15 more than Palace supporters for the new replica shirts?

Premier League clubs charging for 2020/21 replica shirts – Compiled by Price of Football (Kieran Maguire):

Arsenal – £60 (Adidas)

Aston Villa – £57 (Kappa)

Brighton – £52 (Nike)

Burnley (Umbro)

Chelsea – £69.95 (Nike)

Crystal Palace – £50 (Puma)

Everton – £55 (Hummel)

Fulham (Adidas)

Leicester – £55 (Adidas)

Leeds (Adidas)

Liverpool – £69.95 (Nike)

Man City – £65 (Puma)

Man Utd – £64.99 (Adidas)

Newcastle United – £64.99 (Puma)

Sheff Utd – £55 (Adidas)

Southampton – £55 (Under Armour)

Tottenham – £69.99 (Nike)

West Brom – £55 (Puma)

West Ham – £55 (Umbro)

Wolves – £55 (Adidas)

