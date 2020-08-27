News

Premier League clubs summer spend reaches £400m – What each has spent including Newcastle..

Premier League clubs have now reached the 32nd day of the 2020 summer transfer window.

The window having opened on Monday 27 July, the day after the 2019/20 season ended.

For Premier League clubs, this window closes on Monday 5 October, so after today, 39 days to go.

So what has been spent so far by the 20 clubs.

Well, despite claims of a slow window and not a great deal of money spent, the Premier League clubs have actually spent a not insignificant £400m on transfer fees so far.

This is the breakdown club by club, as per the specialist transfer monitoring website transfermarkt:

£7.2m Arsenal

£0 Aston Villa

£1.4m Brighton

£0 Burnley

£128.9m Chelsea

£0 Crystal Palace

£0.2m Everton

£12.4m Fulham

£50.0m Leeds

£0 Leicester

£11.7m Liverpool

£70.9m Man City

£0 Man Utd

£0 Newcastle United

£18.4m Sheffield United

£22.8m Southampton

£43.7m Tottenham

£8.2 West Brom

£14.6m West Ham

£0 Wolves

Those totals add up to £389.4m but that looks certainly on the conservative side as there are some signings they haven’t put a transfer fee figure to, plus they tend to err on the conservative side usually anyway, when giving their estimates when players move with full info not always available on figures. So safe to say I think that the actual figure will be easily over £400m.

Definitely safe to say though that with only two weeks until the season kicks off, Newcastle United haven’t spent a penny so far on transfer fees.

Whilst Man City and Chelsea account for around half of the £400m that has been spent so far, plenty of other clubs are spending money on positions that need strengthening, Leeds are stand outs with £50m but the likes of West Ham, Southampton, Sheff Utd, Spurs, Fulham and West Brom have all spent as well to varying degrees.

It is a case of needs must for Newcastle United, with clear weaknesses last season that need to be addressed, especially when it comes to creativity and goalscoring.

A total mess as things stand with Andy Carroll (last PL goal 29 months ago) the only fit (for now!) available striker, with Dwight Gayle now injured for who knows how long, plus the club refusing to comment on the complete absence of Joelinton and Muto from pre-season training so far.

