Premier League clubs – Proportion of wage bills paid by each club’s fans

A new report has looked at the relationship between wages paid by Premier League clubs, in relation to the amount of money the fans pay.

The proportion of wages Premier League clubs paid by the supporters via matchday revenues.

Kieran Maguire is a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool and also has his own PriceOfFootball Twitter and website, predominantly writing / talking about Premier League club finances.

He has regularly written in the past about Newcastle United and Mike Ashley, as well as of course, the situations at many other clubs.

Kieran has found some massive differences between the various clubs.

His table below is for the 20 Premier League clubs from the 2018/19 season, the most up to date available wages and matchday revenues for all clubs.

As you can see, at the very bottom are Bournemouth, matchday revenue from fans only contributing enough cash to pay 4p in every £1 of wages in the 2018/19 season.

At the other end of the spectrum are Spurs (46p in every £1) and Arsenal (42p in every £1).

That is massively helped by the fact that despite being part of the ‘big six’ they have a far lower wage bill than the other four. In 2018/19, the Spurs wage bill was £179m and Arsenal’s £232m, which compared to £332m Man Utd, £315m Man City, Liverpool £310m and Chelsea £286m.

Newcastle United are fifth top in terms of fans paying their proportion of wages, Newcastle United had the 14th highest wage bill of £97m, less than the likes of Bournemouth (£111m), Brighton (£102m), Southampton (£115m) and Crystal Palace (£119m).

Which means that with Newcastle fans providing far higher matchday revenues than most other Premier League clubs, creates that relatively high figure of contributing 25p in every £1 of wages.

Of course we don’t have the Newcastle United accounts for the 2019/20 season but straight away, Mike Ashley driving away fans and having to give away 10,000 free season tickets, will have negatively affected the matchday revenues.

However, the message is clear.

Especially with ambitious owners, Newcastle United can rely on their fans to pay in far more money than most rival clubs.

Separate to this matchday revenue comparison, Newcastle fans would also be helping the club generate significant profits in terms of merchandise sales along with other revenue streams, once Mike Ashley has left.

