Premier League announce when live TV matches will be revealed throughout the season

Friday has seen a number of Premier League announcements.

Two weeks ahead of the season starting, they have given the dates when they are scheduled to announce live Premier League TV games (see below).

The first date being 28 August 2020 (today) and sure enough this afternoon they announced which Premier League matches had been selected for live TV in September.

Of the 17 games selected (see HERE), none of them involved Newcastle United.

So as things stand, the only way fans can watch any of Newcastle’s opening three games live, will be via illegal streams.

Supporters still waiting / hoping that a further announcement will be made, with the authorities allowing Premier League fans to watch those games not selected by the broadcasters on live TV by other means, such as legal streams provided through the clubs to season ticket holders and potentially to other fans.

Official Premier League announcement:

We remind fans there are alterations to the 2020/21 Premier League fixtures throughout the season.

Match dates can change for a variety of reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate matches in European and domestic cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Remember, you can manage all the fixture changes on your devices by downloading the Premier League digital calendar.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made:

September live TV matches – 28 August 2020

October live TV matches – 11 September 2020

November live TV matches – 22 September 2020

December/January live TV matches – 9 October 2020

Dates of announcement for fixtures from February 2021 will be announced in due course.

