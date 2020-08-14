News

Premier League and Richard Masters break silence – Reply with this letter to Newcastle fans and MPs

Richard Masters and the Premier League have finally broken their silence.

A relentless campaign by Newcastle fans, backed by over 80 MPs, the Prime Minister and the Independent Football Ombudsman, finally shaming them to come out of their bunker.

Richard Masters specifically writing in response to a letter from Chi Onwurah.

Chi is the MP for Newcastle Central which contains St James Park within its constituency.

You can read for yourself below what Richard Masters and the Premier League have replied with.

Richard Masters ending the letter with…

‘This is the first time the Premier League has commented on this matter. Due to widespread speculation we feel it is appropriate to make my responses to your specific enquiries available to the other MPs who have raised similar questions, Newcastle United fans and the wider public.

Your sincerely’

I’m surprised Richard Masters even knows how to spell ‘sincerely’…

Chi Onwurah commenting alongside publishing the letter:

“Pleased to have received a response from the Premier League to my questions on the Newcastle United takeover.

“It acknowledges importance of fans and provides some new info but not the reassurance or transparency I know fans want

“It is a testament to fans campaigning that the Premier League have responded to me.”

As Chi Onwurah says, a completely unacceptable response that doesn’t go anyway close to giving ‘reassurance or transparency’ to Newcastle fans and elected representatives.

This is the letter from Premier League CEO, Richard Masters, that Chi Onwurah has received:

An awful lot of words to say very very little.

