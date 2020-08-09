News

Petition passes 101,000 calling for independent investigation into Premier League takeover process

The petition launched by Newcastle United fans, calling for Boris Johnson to launch an independent investigation into the Premier League takeover process, has now been signed by 101,000 people (as of 7am Sunday 9 August 2020).

This petition sparked by the shameful way the Premier League has treated the Newcastle fans and those bidding to take over the club.

A process which appears to have been deliberately and unnecessarily dragged out, in the hope that the bidding consortium would simply give up.

Details of this petition are below, go HERE to add your name, join the 101,000+ who have already signed it.

Petition calling on Boris Johnson to launch ‘An independent investigation into the EPL takeover process’

‘After recent events leading to the unsuccessful takeover attempt of Newcastle United, this petition aims to engage the United Kingdom (UK) government in establishing an independent investigation into the English Premier League (EPL) takeover process and Richard Masters who was fundamental in orchestrating the deal.

The takeover negotiations came to a halt on 30th July 2020 after the Saudi backed consortium withdrew their interest with one of the key reasons being the “Prolonged Process”. This announcement was released after 4 months without a decision.

Despite the takeover being a confidential process, much of it was played out in the public domain and by the end of the Newcastle United takeover saga, it was apparent that the dispute was only with the Saudi backing due to their apparent human rights and piracy abuses.

However, many of the concerns were initially raised by outside influences who would directly benefit from this particular takeover attempt failing or who already have personal issues with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Those groups proceeded to mount a personal attack on Saudi backing by raising piracy and human rights concerns before using the partner of reporter Jamal Khashoggi who has no connection to English football in their efforts.

Mohammed Bin Salman who is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia is an ally of the UK government and Royal Family has been integral in supporting the UK with the outbreak of Covid-19 along with reforming the KSA policies on human rights.

As a result of the EPL’s negligence and Qatar influences around the Newcastle takeover, the city of Newcastle has been deprived of some well-needed investment into the local football club as well as the city as a whole.’

Go HERE to add your name, join the 101,000+ who have signed it.

Also – Send a letter to your MP now

As of 7am Sunday morning, there have been over 7,00 letters sent to MPs by Newcastle fans, supporters asked to send one to your MP even if you don’t live in the North East, to get the message out there. All the better if the likes of Boris Johnson and his ministers are also receiving them.

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League, the Trust launched this new initiative on Wednesday morning, providing an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency.

Already, dozens of MPs, both North East ones and those from outside the region, have backed the calls for the Premier League to be transparent with what has happened in this takeover process.

Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP.

