Over 3,600 letters sent to MPs in 8 hours as pledge action with Premier League on Newcastle United takeover

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League over the Newcastle United takeover, a new initiative was launched on Wednesday morning.

The NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) came up with an ingenious way to make it as easy as possible.

After releasing a statement earlier this morning, they then provided an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP:

In the first eight hours, amazingly over 3,600 letters had been sent to MPs, with especially those based on Tyneside or close by, saying they had been inundated by letters from Newcastle fans.

I live in Gateshead and Ian Mearns is obviously a big Newcastle fan, I received this reply after sending a letter.

Good afternoon,

Thanks for your email to which Ian has asked me to reply.

Ian is grateful that you have taken the time to highlight this issue. As a long time season ticket holder Ian shares your frustration with the process and the seemingly missed opportunity for the club and for the area.

Ian has concerns over the way the process has been handled to date, and while the Premier League may have a legitimate reason for both the delay and so far refusing to approve the sale to date, it is vitally important that they are open and transparent, as far as possible.

There are a number of significant and outstanding concerns, which Ian alongside colleagues will address with the Premier League at the earliest opportunity.

Best wishes,

Kris

Office of Ian Mearns MP

Meanwhile other MPs took to social media to report how busy they had been with letters from NUFC fans and pledging to do what they can to help.

I’ve received 100s of emails from constituents & @NUFC fans who have expressed concern over the @premierleague ‘s handling of the failed takeover process. Today I’ve written to the League’s Chief Executive to ask for answers and greater transparency. #nufctakeover ⚽️@ChiOnwurah — Emma Lewell-Buck MP (@EmmaLewellBuck) August 5, 2020

1. I have received a huge amount of emails today from @NUFC fans who are rightly angry at the injustice of the current situation. I will be replying to everyone shortly, but just wanted to address it here. pic.twitter.com/BxSv8HhBIt — Liz Twist MP (@LizTwistMP) August 5, 2020

I have been inundated with emails from Jarrow constituents concerning the @premierleague. Today I wrote to Richard Masters asking why, after 17 weeks, the league still couldn’t make a decision on the #NUFC takeover, scuppering plans for £600m investment & 10,000 jobs in region. — Kate Osborne (@KateOsborneMP) August 5, 2020

