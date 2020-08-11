News

Official announcement confirms new club for Jack Colback

Jack Colback has finally signed a permanent deal at another club.

The midfielder was given a ridiculously long six year contract by Mike Ashley in 2014.

Jack Colback ending up not playing a single Newcastle game in the final three years of that deal since United got out of the Championship.

His contract finally came to an end in 2020 and now the free agent has signed up for Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis.

Nottingham Forest Official Announcement:

‘Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce that midfielder Jack Colback has signed a permanent contract with the club.

The former Sunderland and Newcastle man made over 200 appearances in the North East regularly featuring in the Premier League before enjoying two successful loan spells at The City Ground where he made over 50 appearances in the Garibaldi.’

Steve Bruce didn’t include the midfielder in his 25 man senior Premier League squad for the start of the 2019/20 season but Jack Colback refused to go out on loan.

He had spent the second half of the 2017/18 season and the entire 2018/19 season on loan at Nottingham Forest but decided to stick it out at St James Park for the final year of his deal, even though unable to play in the Premier League. He then got injured and was unable to go out on loan for the second half of this season just ended, even if he had wanted to.

Back in summer 2017 it was the same situation, when Rafa Benitez told him he wasn’t wanted after Newcastle returned to the Premier League, Jack Colback also refused to go out on loan and spent the first half of that season not playing any first team football.

It was claimed at the time that a big reason for that, was Jack Colback insisted he didn’t want to leave the north east, which makes it a bit limited when it is impossible for him to go back to Sunderland, making Boro the only other league team he could have supposedly been willing to join.

So many ridiculous things under Mike Ashley and the length of contracts is just baffling for such average players, Colback a six year one, Lazaar still with one season of a five year one left and Aarons the same, plus Henri Saivet with one season of a five and a half year contract left. All players that Newcastle have found it impossible to move on permanently.

