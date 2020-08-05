News

NUST release official statement on Newcastle United takeover

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST), have released an official statement on the Newcastle United takeover.

The Trust saying that as things stand, not just Newcastle but the whole of the region has lost out on the chance of massive inward investment.

The Reuben brothers were the latest from the consortium to release a statement on Monday, talking about the missed opportunity for all parties, if the takeover can’t be resurrected.

In this statement on Wednesday morning, NUST calling on ‘local politicians to come together to request that the Premier League provide answers to supporters about this process’, something which the Premier League have refused to do so far.

As well as individual MPs, we have seen in recent days both the Chief Executive of Newcastle City Council and the Independent Football Ombudsman, say that the Premier League need to give clarity on what has happened and why.

Official NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Statement:

‘The North East of England has recently missed out on potentially hundreds of millions of pounds of investment from a consortium of investors who have recently tried to buy Newcastle United.

This region has long been starved of the kind of investment in infrastructure and housing that other parts of the United Kingdom have benefited from.

The collapse of the purchase of Newcastle United has potentially robbed the North East of a huge opportunity.

Both PCP, PIF and the Reuben Brothers have publicly commented on large scale plans for investment in the whole region, not just the city of Newcastle upon Tyne.

The supporters of Newcastle United have been ignored by the Premier League.

The people of the North East have been ignored by the Premier League.

The Premier League may have sound reasons for drawing out the takeover process for more than four months and the Premier League may have done everything they needed to do to protect their business and Newcastle United.

However, there must be transparency after the process has completed. Answers must be provided about decisions which affect millions of people in our region.

So far, the silence from the Premier League suggests they believe the people of the North East don’t matter and that we don’t deserve answers.

The Trust has over 14,000 paying members across the North East and we are calling on local politicians to come together to request that the Premier League provide answers to supporters about this process.

This is not about Newcastle United or even just the Tyneside region. The economy of the whole North East would have benefited from this investment.

The aim is to better understand a process that has denied this region of investment when it needs it most.

The people of this region shouldn’t be kept in the dark about decisions that affect them the most.’

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

