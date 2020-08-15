News

NUST confirm attendance at meeting with Richard Masters – Newcastle United takeover on the agenda

NUST have revealed that they are set to attend a meeting with Richard Masters and Bill Bush.

Representatives from NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) going face to face with the Premier League Chief Executive and Executive Director on Wednesday.

The meeting sees the Premier League officials meeting with the FSA (Football Supporters Association) ‘and a small group of supporter representatives from Premier League clubs.’

The meeting is chiefly about the plans for fans to return to stadiums in the swiftly approaching season.

However, in an update to members., NUST confirmed that their suggested addition to the agenda – ‘The takeover of Newcastle United’ – had been accepted by the FSA and the Premier League.

As you can see from the NUST update below, they obviously can’t guarantee getting the answers we all want (though no doubt many of you are now thinking up ingenious ways, given the opportunity, of forcing Richard Masters to loosen his tongue…).

Credit to NUST for getting this agenda addition and I suppose we have to at least see the Premier League not blocking the agenda suggestion, as a positive move as well.

We might not like what we end up hearing from them but at least at last with the Richard Masters letter on Friday, as well as this meeting on Wednesday, the Premier League are seeing some kind of obligation to engage with fans and others (MPs) who are concerned about how the PL operates.

NUST update sent to members – 14 August 2020:

‘NUST to attend Premier League Structured Dialogue meeting with Richard Masters and Bill Bush

On Wednesday 19th August, the Premier League will host their latest structured dialogue meeting with the Football Supporters Association (FSA) and a small group of supporter representatives from Premier League clubs.

We are very grateful to have been invited by the Premier League and the Football Supporters Association (FSA) to attend this meeting.

The meeting will focus on the current situation within football, and the planning stages for the return of fans to stadiums. Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters and Executive Director Bill Bush will be in attendance to update on the current situation.

The Trust Board are delighted that our agenda proposal, ‘The takeover of Newcastle United’ , has been accepted by the FSA and the Premier League.

In advance of the meeting, we cannot guarantee members the answers we seek. We will certainly ask the questions but it remains up to Richard Masters and other Premier League representatives how they answer our questions.

It is however reassuring that through our relationship with the FSA we are able to be in the position to raise the topic with the highest possible authorities in the Premier League. We respect (and support) the work the FSA does to ensure football fans are represented and listened to on a national level and admire the progress that has been made to make such meetings possible.

Your collective voice as members will be put to the Premier League. This is only possible because we have come together as a support under the Trust. The reason the Trust is in front of the Premier League on Wednesday is because of you and your fellow members.

Transparency is the key and it is currently absent from the running of our game.

Throughout this takeover process, Newcastle United supporters have been the least important of all concerned parties yet it is Newcastle United supporters that have been consistently attacked in parts of the football media.

As a Trust, we feel let down by the process and it’s important that we gain a greater understanding of the takeover process, and seek reform in areas that supporters could and should play an important role.

We hope the meeting is positive with the Premier League.

We have worked hard to get here as a Trust and thanks to your support and the processes put in place by the FSA and the Premier League, there is the chance of trying to get some answers for you the members. What the response is to our questions we cannot guarantee – but you can be confident the Trust will do everything it can to make the Premier League understand our concerns and frustration at the process and (current) end result.’

