NUFC star back in training after missing Barnsley but 8 Newcastle United players missing

The Newcastle United players were back in training on Monday morning.

No Bank Holiday off for the squad as they prepare for the Premier League kick-off against West Ham in only 12 days time.

After wins over Crewe and Barnsley, the Newcastle United players travel to Middlesbrough on Tuesday for their third of fourth pre-season friendlies.

On Monday afternoon, the club have released a gallery of photos showing the NUFC squad training this morning.

The good news is that Jamaal Lascelles was involved, despite missing Saturday’s friendly win over Barnsley, when no reason was given for his absence.

However, not so good news with a number of other Newcastle United players.

Matty Longstaff also was missing on Saturday and the Chronicle have reported that this was due to a recurrence of a thigh problem that saw him unavailable for some games late last season. The 20 year old nowhere to be seen in the training images today.

Also missing, were the already injured Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle.

Whilst on top of that, we have the ongoing silence from the club regarding Yoshinori Muto and Joelinton, neither player taking any part of pre-season so far and also missing from the photos from training today.

As well as the six players detailed above who were missing from training today, there was also no sign of Emil Krafth and Jeff Hendrick.

However, this pair are the only Newcastle United players in international action and are reported to have already left to join up with Sweden and Republic of Ireland respectively, meaning they miss the final two NUFC friendlies and will only return a few days before that game against West Ham on Saturday 12 September. Absolutely crazy for there to be international matches taking place in the week before the league kicks off.

Meanwhile, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons have been told to look for new clubs and are taking no part in pre-season training.

So these were the 20 Newcastle United players spotted in the official training images today.

GOALKEEPERS

Darlow, Gillespie

RIGHT-BACKS

Manquillo, Yedlin

LEFT-BACKS

Dummett

CENTRE-BACKS

Lascelles, Fernandez, Lejeune, Clark

WINGERS / ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS

Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Atsu

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Saivet, Dan Barlaser

STRIKERS

Carroll

