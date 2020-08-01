News

NUFC fans foodbank reveal failed Newcastle takeover bidders made massive donation at start of virus crisis

It has now been revealed that the failed Newcastle United takeover bidders made a serious commitment to the Newcastle West End Foodbank.

This commitment was made five months ago but it has only come to light now with the NUFC Fans Foodbank making public the good deed.

It was the Reubens who made the massive donations, starting in March 2020.

The Newcastle West End Foodbank hit by a double whammy: the virus crisis meaning even more demand for their assistance, whilst with no Premier League football crowds there was an instant halt to the matchday collections outside St James Park.

However, the Reubens stepped up to the plate and donated six weekly instalments of £6,000 each.

Jamie Reuben was lined up for a place on the board at Newcastle United post-takeover, he is the son of David Reuben, who along with brother Simon, were 10% of the Saudi PIF backed bid.

The NUFC Fans Foodbank thanked Jamie Reuben for arranging the donation but he said no need, with it being those involved with the Foodbank who deserve all our thanks.

The West End Foodbank themselves replied to this on Twitter, confirming the donations, saying they had proved ‘invaluable’ and that the Reuben family did need to be thanked for their generosity.

The Reubens are well established as a significant investor in Newcastle and are currently redeveloping the former Bank of England site on Pilgrim Street as well as The Helix and Stephenson Quarter.

Between them, the developments pledge to bring around 10,000 jobs and more than £600 million in investment.

They also own Newcastle Racecourse as part of its Arena Racing Company.

NUFC Fans Foodbank via Twitter:

“The Reubens donated £36,000 in 6 weekly instalments of £6,000 when the Covid19 crisis began which was an invaluable lifeline to the Newcastle West End Foodbank.

“Providing ‘Everything on our list and more’ as demand for food soared and we are eternally thankful to Jamie Reuben for the contribution.”

Jamie Reuben via Twitter:

“No need to thank me!

“You guys are the ones providing invaluable support to those most at need during these difficult times.

“We will always support the local community in the great city of Newcastle.”

Newcastle West End Foodbank via Twitter:

“We do need to thank you Jamie because your support was invaluable during a time when the demands on our services were at a record high!

“Thousands of people in our community benefitted from your donations.”

(If you would like to join the Reubens and many others in donating / helping the Newcastle West End Foodbank go HERE)

