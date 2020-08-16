Opinion

Now told Newcastle United have done ‘extensive due diligence’ as player set to sign – No wonder it takes so long…

Newcastle United have now reached day twenty one of the 2020 Summer transfer window without making a signing.

A number of players leaving this summer, including the three loan players, but the only new face is free agent new third keeper Mark Gillespie, who was signed a few weeks before the window opened.

If you are wondering why Newcastle United have yet again failed to get new signings into the club in good time, I think I may have spotted why.

I have just read this on Sunday morning from the Chronicle….

‘Newcastle United are closing in on a second deal of the summer.

Ex-Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick was reported to be on Tyneside over the weekend undergoing checks ahead of signing for the Magpies on a free transfer – and Newcastle hope to wheel and deal in a transfer market that has been slow to heat up.

Newcastle carried out extensive due diligence on Hendrick, who had other options in the Premier League. But the 28-year-old is now close to being confirmed as a Magpie as Steve Bruce looks to add top flight know-how to his squad.’

So Newcastle United now doing ‘extensive due diligence’ on new signings, no wonder they take so long, if they ever sign at all…

‘Due diligence’ is the term that has been ringing around our heads year after year, as the media speculate endlessly on (almost exclusively) imaginary bidders supposedly trying to buy the club.

So what is the ‘extensive due diligence’ Newcastle United have carried out on Jeff Hendrick?

Checking he has the necessary funds to be able to buy / rent a place on Tyneside? Looking into whether he has any criminal convictions?

I think it (extensive due diligence) used to be called scouting when looking at prospective new signings.

Jeff Hendrick hasn’t played any football in over five months, the 7 March 2020 his last game, not playing after football’s restart.

I don’t know what ‘extensive due diligence’ is needed, as we all know he is a very average midfielder who runs around a lot but scores very few goals (nine PL goals in four seasons at Burnley) and creates even less (five PL assists in four years), a player who is no better than what we already have. Indeed I would say is nowhere near as good as one or two central midfielders we may end up losing shortly – Isaac Hayden has less than a year to go on his contract and zero news on a new one, whilst Mike Ashley refuses to offer Sean Longstaff a decent fair contract, meaning he is still on the peanuts deal he signed 20 months ago before he had played a single minute of PL football.

Jeff Hendrick is free though.

Get used to it, since Steve Bruce arrived we have seen six of the nine signings being free transfers or loans, Hendrick will make it seven from ten.

We can ‘look forward’ to a few more similar deals in the weeks ahead.

PS The squad are back for pre-season tomorrow and the Premier League season kicks off in 27 days time. No rush.

