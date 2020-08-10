News

Now 40 MPs commit to back fans calling for Premier League transparency on Newcastle United takeover

Great news that Newcastle fans now have the backing of 40 MPs as they strive for answers from the Premier League.

Supporters calling for transparency from the league on the takeover process.

NUST confirming (see below) that the 40 MPs, both local and from outside the north east, have committed to writing to the Premier League on behalf of concerned fans / constituents.

Meanwhile, the petition calling for an independent investigation into the Premier League takeover process has now passed the 104,000 signatory mark.

If you haven’t already done so, send a letter to your MP and sign the petition via the links below, to do both will take only two minutes of your time.

Send a letter

There have been 7,267 letters (as of 9am on Monday 10 August) sent to MPs by Newcastle fans, supporters asked to send one to your MP even if you don’t live in the North East, to get the message out there.

All the better if the likes of Boris Johnson and his ministers are also receiving them.

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League, the Trust launched this new initiative on Wednesday morning, providing an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP.

NUST update to members – 9 August 2020:

Last week we launched a way for you to write to your MP with a letter that asked them to demand transparency from the Premier League.

We have had a brilliant response to this with over 7,000 letters having been sent to MPs since launching.

It’s working – we’ve had approx. 40 MPs now commit to writing to the Premier League and a statement from the Prime Minster of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson supporting calls by the Independent Football Ombudsman asking the Premier League to make a statement regarding the takeover of Newcastle United.

Petition

Separate from the NUST initiative, Newcastle fans set up a petition calling on Boris Johnson to launch an independent investigation into the Premier League’s takeover process.

That has passed the 104,000 signature mark now, go HERE to sign and help it get to 100,000+++.

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

