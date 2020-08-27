News

Newcastle United transfer budget boosted by £3m as former striker set to be sold – Report

The Newcastle United transfer budget hasn’t been touched so far.

The only new arrivals being free transfers Mark Gillespie and Jeff Hendrick.

The new third choice keeper (currently second choice after the Dubravka injury news) and yet another midfielder who creates and scores very few goals – only scoring nine and getting five assists in four Premier League seasons at Burnley.

However, that untouched Newcastle United transfer budget is set to be boosted even further, according to a report on Thursday night.

Craig Hope of The Mail says he has been told that Newcastle United have a 30% sell-on clause for Ivan Toney, the striker sold to Peterborough in August 2018 for £500,000.

So with Toney widely reported to be set to join Brentford for £10m, that would add £3m to the Newcastle United transfer budget, bringing that NUFC summer kitty up to precisely…£3m, as many fans would cynically (realistically?) believe.

Ivan Toney was one of the five signings made ahead of the 2015/16 relegation season, arriving for £500,000 from Northampton.

Never really getting a chance at St James Park, the young striker only got 10 minutes of Premier League action and then after a series of loan moves, finally got that permanent one to Peterborough.

After scoring 40 goals in 63 League One starts (and 13 sub appearances), this summer saw numerous reports stating that this would now be time for Ivan Toney to move up one, or even possibly two, divisions.

Ironic that Newcastle appear set to benefit from a lower division club spending £10m or more on a striker, when with only two weeks to go until the season starts, Mike Ashley has refused to allow NUFC to strengthen a pool of strikers that only delivered six PL goals between the four of them last season.

Interesting to see whether an addition of £3m to the buy a player fund and the reports that Dwight Gayle is now out for at least three months, will change Ashley’s stance.

