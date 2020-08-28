Opinion

Newcastle United – The letters to The Mag

The Newcastle United – the letters / opinions continue to flow in.

The takeover still a talking point of course but the transfer window and rapidly approaching new season also figure highly.

This is now the 33rd day of the transfer window and not a penny spent so far, whilst only two weeks to go until the Premier League kicks off.

Should we read anything into the fact that Amanda Staveley and Joelinton have gone missing at exactly the same time…?

Seriously though, everything surrounding our club is a joke at the moment, both inside and out.

Amanda Staveley lit the fuse and stepped back, getting the fans to kick off with the Premier League.

However, after doing their job, the supporters totally let down by both Staveley and the Reuben brothers, as they have failed completely to then show themselves.

Sadly it just appears to have been a PR move by them.

Tony P

The NUFC media haven’t done themselves any favours.

I sympathise with them because with rapidly falling paper sales and it being so difficult to generate revenue online, many of them are going to be losing their jobs.

However, when they continue to push nonsense that they know is untrue, they aren’t doing themselves any favours.

Putting forward that Bellagraph Nova Group and Henry Mauriss as genuine contenders to buy NUFC…you are having a laugh.

Steven Jones

Is there any news on whether the PCP/PIF/Reuben consortium will be coming back to the table?

Or is the deal indefinitely dead as a dodo?

I feel as though they now need to raise their heads above the parapet, following on from Masters’ letter & subsequent meeting / conference call with the NUST.

Regards

Ben

I can hardly understand how the premier league is a fair football competition if the top 6 teams can veto the funding of the other teams in the league.

Surely that means we already know who will be in the top 6 in the league next year before a ball is kicked.

Football supporters would be better off watching Sunday league football which is a fair competition.

Donald

I have been a fan for over 26 years and I hoped that this time the take over would go through and the 13 years of pain under Ashley would go. The 2 relegations in 2009 and 2016, the despicable treatment of Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer, the renaming of Shearer’s to 9 and more importantly the renaming of our beloved St James Park to the S***** D***** Arena.

The fact that the whole stadium is awash with the cheap and nasty red and blue lettering only serves to make matters worse.

I remember watching Mike Ashley Speaks Direct and he spoke about how he got it wrong in sacking Allardyce, how he was wrong in not having the right structure for Keegan and saying how relegation derailed the plans he had to further the rebuilding of the club.

I thought to myself in 2017 that he was genuine in that he would strive to keep Rafa Benitez and the club would look to build a dynasty and at least go for a cup competition. Sadly, two years later the best thing to happen to us since the late Sir Bobby Robson was allowed to walk out of the door and now we have Steve Bruce at the helm.

I do hugely worry that Bruce will not be afforded a transfer budget more than loans and free transfers despite what he said in the latest interview.

With no new owners forthcoming, and continuous reports of new owners coming in and then never amounting to anything serious, just is an insult to us all.

Having the contemptuous Richard Keys sticking his oar in, deriding us for being too expectant, for being unappreciative of Ashley and his associates and remarking how we should thank Bruce for keeping us up last season, just is downright patronising.

We can only but hope 2020/2021 is a better season and that in some point in the future, a takeover does happen. Until then, try and keep the faith. It seems poor Steve Bruce will have to play the free transfer and loan market to reinforce our beloved Newcastle before we play West Ham.

Gary Jackaman

Firstly, I have never written in to anywhere in my life.

I am a 71 year old grandad, son of a miner born in Throckley, Newcastle West.

At 17 I was a junior site engineer working on the Castle leaves Halls of Residence for Newcastle University 1966-1968 adjacent to SJP. I worked on many construction projects throughout the northeast before being made redundant as a site manager in 1983.

I went to work in Saudi Arabia (Jubail) and was there for 3 years. To keep my spirits up and for Geordie humour / entertainment I had copies of the Auf Wiedersehen Pet series with me which were invaluable.

This brings me to the reason for me writing in – Jimmy Nail – but singing Big River.

I am sure most Geordies will know it as it is about the river Tyne. Jimmy nail writes in the note of the “Nail File CD” “I can’t play it live without choking up. Soppy beggar, eh?”

It’s about the river when he was 10 and the memories live on. He was proud, Newcastle is a mighty town, it’s built upon solid ground, and everything they tried so hard to kill, we will rebuild.

“And in my heart I know it will rise again THE RIVER WILL RISE AGAIN.”

Now what if you substitute RIVER with NEWCASTLE UNITED – it works.

What if Jimmy Nail reworked the song with Newcastle United in it.

What if Sting, Ant and Dec, Alan Shearer, Kevin Whately, Tim Healy got together and persuaded him to do it – Come on lads, the Geordie nation needs you, the Geordie spirit needs you…PLEASE.

Welsh Geordie

