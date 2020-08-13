News

Newcastle United tell journalists to stay away as announce return to action on 29 August

An official announcement from Newcastle United has revealed that the first team will be back playing on Saturday 29 August.

That game in 16 days time will be a friendly against Barnsley, the club saying other friendlies will be announced in the coming days.

However, in announcing the match, Newcastle United have warned the media to stay away.

The game will be behind closed doors at the training ground and have asked journalists not to hang around outside.

The club ask fans to also stay away.

This announcement also brings further into focus just how fast this new season is rushing up on us.

The squad return on Monday to prepare for the new season and only two weeks after that Barnsley friendly, the Premier League kicks off again.

This is now the 18th day of the transfer window and during that time not a single new signing so far, new third choice keeper Mark Gillespie having arrived on a free transfer long before this window opened.

No need to panic just yet but massive concerns with an ageing squad, already a number of players down due to loan spells ending and no new decent contract offered to Matty Longstaff.

It is 22 years since Newcastle scored less goals than they did last season and having ended the season in relegation form with only four wins in the final 20 PL games, the need to strengthen is glaringly obvious, especially in terms of creativity and goals.

Yet again Mike Ashley has failed to appreciate the need to bring in new signings as soon as possible, with pre-season set to start without these essential new signings added to the mix.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United will entertain Sky Bet Championship side Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly later this month.

Steve Bruce’s Magpies will welcome the Tykes to their Benton training ground on Saturday, 29th August for a 3pm (BST) kick-off.

It is United’s first confirmed friendly of the summer, with others set to be announced over the next few days. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic and the Government guidelines around it, spectators will not be able to attend and fans and members of the media are asked not to travel to the training ground perimeter.

Barnsley dramatically escaped relegation on the final day of last season. The two sides last met on the final day of the 2016/17 Sky Bet Championship campaign as Newcastle won 3-0 and memorably clinched the title.

United first team coach Steve Agnew began his playing career with the Tykes, making more than 200 appearances for the South Yorkshire club between 1983 and 1991, while the Magpies’ Academy Manager Joe Joyce played more than 350 times for Barnsley and Academy coach Kevin Richardson also spent time at Oakwell as a player.’

