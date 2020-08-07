News

Newcastle United star left out as nominations for Premier League Young Player Of The Year announced

The Premier League Young Player Of The Year nominations have been announced.

Friday seeing eight players named for supporters to choose from.

The qualifying criteria being players had to be aged 23 or under when the 2019/20 season kicked off.

Looking down the list…no Allan Saint-Maximin.

Checking up and Newcastle’s exciting young player was only 22 when last season kicked off.

The Premier League say that a ‘panel of experts’ will decide along with the supporter vote who wins.

However, no mention of who exactly decided the nominations, my guess would be Richard Masters…

I wouldn’t disagree with any of those who have been nominated BUT at the same time, I can’t see why ASM would / could not have also been included, or indeed included ahead of one or two of these.

He has been outstanding in a poor team playing ultra defensive tactics under Steve Bruce, his goals / assists stats may not match up with those players who play for far better sides, but his contribution was immense. Newcastle won 10 of the 23 PL games when ASM started but only one of the 15 when he didn’t.

The Premier League Young Player Of The Year announcement:

Eight players have been nominated for the inaugural TAG Heuer Young Player of the Season award.

The prize, which is new in 2019/20, goes to the best-performing player who was aged 23 or younger at the start of the campaign.

You can cast your vote by visiting the TAG Heuer website up until 18:00 BST on Monday 10 August.

TAG Heuer Young Player shortlist

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

Finishing second to Kevin De Bruyne for the Playmaker award with 13 assists, while also scoring four goals, the 21-year-old delivered outstanding attacking contributions from right-back as he played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s title triumph.

Jack Grealish (AVL)

Aston Villa’s captain, who turned 24 in 2019/20, led by example, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. His strike at West Ham United on the final day ultimately secured the 1-1 draw that kept Villa in the Premier League.

Mason Greenwood (MUN)

Manchester United’s 18-year-old striker enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, scoring 10 Premier League goals despite only making 12 starts from his 31 appearances. His ability to finish powerfully with either foot marked him out as a special talent.

Dean Henderson (SHU)

One of Sheffield United’s star performers, 23-year-old goalkeeper Henderson kept 13 clean sheets during his season-long loan from Man Utd and made 97 saves as the promoted Blades finished ninth.

Anthony Martial (MUN)

The Frenchman, 24, moved up front and excelled as Man Utd’s central striker, scoring 17 goals in 32 matches as he surpassed 50 Premier League career goals in 2019/20. He also provided six assists.

Mason Mount (CHE)

Chelsea’s 21-year-old Academy graduate started 32 of his 37 matches in his first Premier League season, contributing seven goals and five assists. His free-kick against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day paved the way for a 2-0 win which secured a top-four finish.

Christian Pulisic (CHE)

The 21-year-old American was a big hit in his first Premier League campaign, scoring nine goals and supplying four assists as his pace and trickery brought a new dimension to the Chelsea attack.

Marcus Rashford (MUN)

Rashford, 22, scored 17 Premier League goals, his best tally in a season, and set up another seven as Man Utd went 14 matches unbeaten to finish third.

