Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United set to sign Rob Holding after Community Shield – Report

Rob Holding is set to be Newcastle United’s third signing of the summer.

A report on Thursday from The Mail stated that Newcastle had made an approach to Arsenal to take the centre-back on loan.

Now on Saturday, David Ornstein at The Athletic says that his information is that the loan deal is set to go through following today’s Community Shield.

Arsenal take on Liverpool at Wembley this afternoon and any move for Rob Holding had to be delayed due to Mikel Arteta needing the defender in this game.

David Ornstein explaining that Arteta is temporarily short on defenders due to the quarantining David Luiz and Sokratis, with Gabriel from Lille also set to arrive as a new signing. The Gunners also with injuries to Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers.

The man from The Athletic says that Newcastle are set to win the race to sign Holding but that the loan deal is unlikely to include a permanent buying clause.

Mike Ashley has made clear that Newcastle’s transfer window revolves around free transfers and loan deals, though whilst there is no limit on loans from overseas, a deal for Rob Holding would take up one of only two allowed loan deals for Premier League players coming to Newcastle United this summer.

Whilst the centre-back has played 39 times in cup (domestic and European) cup competitions for Arsenal, he turns 25 next month and has started only 33 Premier League games. A player who is reaching the stage surely of thinking he has to make a career elsewhere.

Newcastle do have plenty of centre-backs but three of them only have a year left on their deals (Schar, Clark, Fernandez) and plenty of them have had injury problems, plus it is an ageing squad so maybe United needing youth and extra pace at the back as an option. Interesting to see if Rob Holding does come in, whether anybody will leave.

