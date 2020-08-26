Opinion

Newcastle United retain interest in international but this position not a priority – Sky Sports

Sky Sports have given an update on the Newcastle United transfer plans and priorities.

The broadcaster reporting that whilst Newcastle do retain an interest in Dimitrios Giannoulis, their information is that signing a left-back is not a priority at this moment in time.

Sky Sports adding that Steve Bruce has told them that he expects up to four new signings to arrive by the time the new season starts in what is now, only 17 days time.

The report adding though that the NUFC Head Coach admitted he has a reduced budget and is ‘scouring the loan market’ for new players.

We reported on Sunday afternoon about claimed interest in Dimitrios Giannoulis, French journalist Manu Lonjon claiming a £4m bid had gone in from Newcastle United.

Dimitrios Giannoulis plays for PAOK in Greece and Dimitrios Giannoulis started in 34 of their 36 league matches last season.

The 24 year old Dimitrios Giannoulis has played six times for Greece and played all his club football in their domestic league.

As things stand, Paul Dummett is the only left-back Newcastle have, apart from asking players (Manquillo, Ritchie etc to play out of position) and he has such a poor record with recurring injuries, it makes you wonder exactly what the NUFC / Steve Bruce / Mike Ashley priorities actually are in this window and maybe more importantly, exactly how much money, if any, there is available to buy players.

I make it that we have 30 Newcastle United squad members contracted for the 2020/21 season.

GOALKEEPERS

Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie

RIGHT-BACKS

Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin

LEFT-BACKS

Dummett, Lazaar

CENTRE-BACKS

Lascelles, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Clark

WINGERS / ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS

Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Aarons, Atsu

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Saivet, Hendrick, Matty Longstaff, Barlaser

STRIKERS

Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll, Muto

Fair to say, quantity but not a lot of quality there.

Personally, I would say that it is only at centre-back there is any real decent quality in depth, whilst Karl Darlow is ok as back-up to the excellent Martin Dubravka.

However, pretty much every other position needs strengthening.

That is in an ideal world of course and we certainly don’t have that at Newcastle United, with Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce in charge.

In that ideal world Newcastle would be signing two quality full-backs / wing-backs, we have needed those though since promoted back into the Premier League and exactly nothing has changed in three years. Manquillo and Dummett are committed but don’t have the quality, especially when going forward, which is pretty much essential these days. Plus of course Dummett regularly picks up injuries.

Central midfield isn’t too bad up to a point but ideally NUFC need a mobile creative player which you can only get from the current options by combining two or more of them.

Out wide, a need for another quality addition, we have Almiron and ASM who can / do play there but ideally you want the Frenchman in a free role where he can go where he likes pretty much.

As for up front, Newcastle needed to sign at least two decent strikers / goalscorers this summer and nothing has changed. The injury to Gayle plus Joelinton and Muto going missing, only highlighting that even more.

In the real world, even under Mike Ashley, Newcastle need to be signing as a minimum this window, at least one striker, a left-back, plus a minimum of one other creative player to play somewhere across the midfield. Plus, all three of these signings should be of a level where you expect them to be first choice at NUFC.

Failure to do even this minimum business could / would be inviting a dire season ahead.

